Panthers coaching search tracker: Jim Harbaugh returns to Michigan

The Carolina Panthers are set for a busy week of interviews.

After jumping into the Sean Payton sweepstakes , the Panthers’ head coaching search is expected to pick up the pace with in-person interviews now on the table for coaches employed by other teams.

After interviewing four candidates last week, the Panthers are expected to interview at least six more head coach candidates in the coming days.

Here is the latest on the search, as of Monday:

▪ Jim Harbaugh, University of Michigan head coach: Harbaugh will return to the Wolverines, he announced on Monday in a statement. The Panthers spoke with Harbaugh earlier this month but never had a formal interview with the one-time San Francisco 49ers head coach. Harbaugh drew interest from the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts before deciding to return college football.

▪ Sean Payton, former New Orleans Saints head coach: The Panthers received permission to speak with the Super Bowl-winning head coach on Sunday, a league source told The Observer. ESPN was the first to report the permission.

Payton has two years remaining on his contract with the Saints, so he would need to be acquired for trade compensation if the Panthers and the head coach reached an agreement. According to multiple reports, the Saints would want at least a first-round pick in exchange for Payton. With the Panthers being in the same division as the Saints, that price could be much higher when all is said and done.

UPDATE: Payton told FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd on Monday that he plans to meet with Panthers owner David Tepper later in the week in New York. He also said the Saints are likely to look for a mid-to-late first-round pick for his services in a trade.

▪ Kris Richard, New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator: The Panthers have requested permission to speak with Richard about their defensive coordinator vacancy, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport . Richard was previously a full-time defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2015 to 2017. He played seven years in the NFL before turning to coaching 2008.

▪ Mike Kafka, New York Giants offensive coordinator: The Panthers requested to interview Kafka early last week. Kafka wasn’t eligible to interview virtually because his team had a playoff matchup in the wild-card round. However, while he is eligible to interview as of Tuesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that Kafka won’t interview for jobs ahead of the divisional-round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy .

▪ Vic Fangio, former Denver Broncos head coach: The Panthers have interviewed Fangio for their defensive coordinator position, a league source confirmed. The Athletic’s Joe Person was the first to report the interview. Fangio spent this past season as a defensive consultant for the Eagles. Fangio went 19-30 during his three years in Denver (2019-2021), but had defenses that ranked in the top half of the league in his eight combined years as a coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014) and Chicago Bears (2015-2018).

▪ Al Holcomb, Panthers interim defensive coordinator: With the Panthers stretching out their head coach search list, Holcomb — the Carolina’s interim defensive play-caller — has received outside interest. According to a league source, the Atlanta Falcons have requested permission to speak with Holcomb about their defensive coordinator opening.

▪ Marquand Manuel, New York Jets safeties coach: The Panthers have requested to speak with Manuel about their defensive coordinator job, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Panthers are seemingly getting ahead of their coaching hire by interviewing Manuel for a less position. Manuel was previously the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2018.

▪ Ejiro Evero, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator: The Panthers requested to speak with Evero on Saturday, a league source confirmed. Evero previously interviewed with the Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts for their head coach vacancies.

▪ Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots linebackers coach: The Panthers requested to speak with Mayo earlier this week. However, according to a league source, Mayo passed on the interview opportunity this weekend. The Patriots announced earlier in the week that the franchise was negotiating a contract extension with Mayo. Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston was the first report Mayo’s pass on an interview.

▪ Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator: The Panthers interviewed Steichen virtually on Saturday, a league source confirmed. The Eagles have a first-round bye in the playoffs, so Steichen was eligible for a virtual interview this weekend. He will not be able to interview in person with any team until the Eagles are eliminated from the playoffs or get a bye week before the Super Bowl.

▪ DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator: The Panthers requested permission to interview Ryans earlier in the week. However, like with Mayo, that interview won’t take place. A league source said logistical reasons were a factor. The source also said there is a chance that both parties circle back for an interview later in the process.

With the Ryans and Mayo interviews falling through, it’s important to note that the Panthers need to interview two external minority candidates in person before making an official offer as part of the league’s Rooney Rule.

▪ Frank Reich, former Indianapolis Colts head coach: Reich interviewed with the Panthers in person on Wednesday, a league source confirmed. Reich was eligible for an in-person interview because he was fired by the Colts during the season.

▪ Steve Wilks, interim head coach: Wilks interviewed with Panthers executives on Tuesday. Wilks went 6-6 during his 12-game stint as interim head coach after replacing Matt Rhule (11-27).

▪ Jim Caldwell, former Detroit Lions head coach: Caldwell interviewed with the Panthers on Monday. Caldwell has not coached in the NFL since 2019 and turns 68 next week. Caldwell’s interview meets the criteria for one of the two external minority candidate considerations in the Rooney Rule.

▪ Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator: The Panthers will interview the North Carolina and Reynolds High School (Asheville) graduate on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero . Johnson completed a virtual interview with the Colts on Friday.

▪ Ken Dorsey, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator: The Panthers requested to interview Dorsey early last week. Dorsey wasn’t eligible to interview virtually last week because his team had a wild-card round game.

▪ Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator: The Panthers requested to interview Moore early last week. Moore wasn’t eligible to interview virtually last week because his team had a wild-card round game.