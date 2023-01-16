Read full article on original website
Speed a factor in fatal wreck that ejected UGa football player from NJ
Excessive speed is listed as a factor in a crash that took the lives of a University of Georgia football player and staff member just hours after celebrating their national championship. The report from Athens-Clark County police said 20-year-old Devin Willock, of New Milford, was not wearing a seatbelt and...
Divided NJ – Giants -vs- Eagles – Who Murphy is picking
There is no love lost between fans of Big Blue and the Birds. As division rivals, they face each other twice a year. As a result, there will be a lot of divided loyalties in Garden State households this weekend as the New York Giants travel down the New Jersey Turnpike to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here
For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
You Need These Mercer County, NJ Wings For Super Bowl Sunday
When it comes to Super Bowl Sunday, wings are always the main event. I know everyone loves their pizzas, buffalo chicken dips, and more, but we all have to admit that the wings are the most essential part of the holiday. If you’re anything like me, you’re more into the...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Car of Glen Ridge minors crashes in NJ park — 16-year-old boy dies
A car carrying four Glen Ridge juveniles crashed in an Essex County park late Sunday, leaving a 16-year-old boy dead, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau responded around 11:30 p.m. to the single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive...
2 senior residents killed in a week while walking in East Brunswick, NJ
A township man was killed Monday morning, the second fatal crash in a week involving a pedestrian East Brunswick. Police said Moos S. Song, 70, died after being struck around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard. Cedar Village East Brunswick is a 55+ adult community.
Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist on Route 1 in Edison, NJ
EDISON — Police are looking for a driver who struck an electric bicycle on Route 1 and left the scene early Monday morning. The bicyclist, a man, was struck around 12:55 a.m. while crossing the northbound lanes at Prince Street in Edison by a 2018 Kia Optima in the area of Home Depot and Stop & Shop on the southbound side, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The driver of the Kia did not stop.
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ
Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
‘Dancing with the Stars’ is coming to New Jersey
“Dancing with the Stars: Live! The Tour” is making a couple of stops in New Jersey this month. The show is scheduled for the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Jan. 19 at 4 and 7 PM, and at the State Theater of New Jersey in New Brunswick on Jan. 20 at 8 PM.
Wildly Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good
This weekend will be a sad day in Philly for some when this beloved restaurant officially closes its doors. A few restaurants and bars in Philly have announced that they’re closing their doors at the end of the month and Relish is sadly one of them. Relish has been...
NJ and NY commuters: Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
Heads up for motorists who take the Holland Tunnel. All New Jersey-bound traffic at the tunnel will be suspended six overnights each week beginning 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The closures will last two years. The work is designed for critical Superstorm Sandy repairs, according to the Port of...
Alligator dumped in NJ finds a home at Cape May Zoo
An alligator found in a plastic container dumped in an empty lot in Neptune Township on Sunday is headed for a safe and warm home in South Jersey at the Cape May Zoo. The 3-foot-long gator, thought to be a juvenile based on his length, was found by a neighbor described as a good Samaritan who found the container next to his home and called the Monmouth County SPCA. They brought the alligator to their shelter and put him in a climate-controlled tank more favorable to the temperature an alligator prefers.
Jersey City, NJ cop accidentally shoots himself in the groin
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
‘This state is broken’ — Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ, mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Winter house rentals gain popularity at the Jersey Shore
With the kids out of school, teachers looking for a break, the beautiful beaches, boardwalks, outdoor dining, tons of rides, and festivals, it’s no wonder summer house rentals at the Jersey Shore skyrocket every season. But did you know that winter house rentals at the Jersey Shore are gaining...
Every brewery you can visit and drink at in Monmouth County, NJ
New Jersey beer lovers have close to 20 options in Monmouth County for drinking brews that are crafted right on the spot. Some breweries have just recently opened their doors. Others have been serving up the local flavor for years. The list below is current as of January 2023 and...
Son stabs mom to death outside Harrison, NJ apartment, cops say
HARRISON — A mother was stabbed to death by her son outside her apartment building early Tuesday morning. It was the second stabbing in Hudson County in two days, the other involving an 11-year-old victim. This was also the latest crime involving a child against a parent: In Evesham,...
