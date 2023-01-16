ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Divided NJ – Giants -vs- Eagles – Who Murphy is picking

There is no love lost between fans of Big Blue and the Birds. As division rivals, they face each other twice a year. As a result, there will be a lot of divided loyalties in Garden State households this weekend as the New York Giants travel down the New Jersey Turnpike to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here

For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist on Route 1 in Edison, NJ

EDISON — Police are looking for a driver who struck an electric bicycle on Route 1 and left the scene early Monday morning. The bicyclist, a man, was struck around 12:55 a.m. while crossing the northbound lanes at Prince Street in Edison by a 2018 Kia Optima in the area of Home Depot and Stop & Shop on the southbound side, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The driver of the Kia did not stop.
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ

Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
LODI, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Alligator dumped in NJ finds a home at Cape May Zoo

An alligator found in a plastic container dumped in an empty lot in Neptune Township on Sunday is headed for a safe and warm home in South Jersey at the Cape May Zoo. The 3-foot-long gator, thought to be a juvenile based on his length, was found by a neighbor described as a good Samaritan who found the container next to his home and called the Monmouth County SPCA. They brought the alligator to their shelter and put him in a climate-controlled tank more favorable to the temperature an alligator prefers.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy