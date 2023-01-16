LeBron James hits historic scoring milestone vs. 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Entering Sunday night, James was seventh in the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.0 points per game with 8.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 36.3 minutes.

Despite James' historic feats and top-tier play at 38 years of age, the Lakers haven't seen much success on the court this season. Los Angeles recently put together a season-high five-game win streak, but they've since lost two straight ahead of Sunday's contest with Philadelphia.

James, who has been outspoken about wanting some change within the Lakers' lineup, denied being frustrated over the team's lack of moves during a Twitter rant directed at a reporter earlier this month.

The Lakers entered the night four games back of the Sacramento Kings (24-18) for the top spot in the Pacific Division. At 21-23, the Lakers ranked 13th in the Western Conference, ahead of only the San Antonio Spurs (13-31) and Houston Rockets (10-33).