Over the next several days there are some key girls basketball matchups, ones that will impact division races and Shore & State rankings. #4 Trinity Hall at Saddle River Day 5:00 pm – Trinity Hall might be facing their biggest test of the season to date as they play Top 20 in the state SRD. Trinity Hall cracked the Top 20 last week on NJ.com and will look to move up the rankings.

22 HOURS AGO