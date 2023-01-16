Read full article on original website
Related
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Matchups of the Week
Over the next several days there are some key girls basketball matchups, ones that will impact division races and Shore & State rankings. #4 Trinity Hall at Saddle River Day 5:00 pm – Trinity Hall might be facing their biggest test of the season to date as they play Top 20 in the state SRD. Trinity Hall cracked the Top 20 last week on NJ.com and will look to move up the rankings.
Week-2 Vote For Girls Basketball Player of the Week
Here are the Week-2 Division Players of the Week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week. Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card. A North- Zoe Brooks SJV. In the 2 biggest games of the season...
VOTE for the Shore Sports Network Wrestler of the Week (Jan. 9 – Jan. 15)
Shore Sports Network is back with our weekly Wrestler of the Week feature. Each Monday, a poll will go up with nominees for the SSN Wrestler of the Week and will run through Thursday at midnight. This winner will be announced on Friday. Scroll down to see the candidates and...
CAM boys get another shot at Exira-EHK
(Anita) Friday night on KSOM the CAM boys basketball team hosts Exira-EHK. The Cougars fell 73-71 in two overtimes against the Spartans back on December 9th. “We need to play defense and rebound the ball and take good care of it on offense. We can’t turn it over. We have to use every chance we have to score.”
Divided NJ – Giants -vs- Eagles – Who Murphy is picking
There is no love lost between fans of Big Blue and the Birds. As division rivals, they face each other twice a year. As a result, there will be a lot of divided loyalties in Garden State households this weekend as the New York Giants travel down the New Jersey Turnpike to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0