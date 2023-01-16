ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eastern Progress

Arizona hires Charita Stubbs as program's next volleyball coach, Dave Rubio's successor

The day after longtime Arizona Wildcats volleyball coach Dave Rubio announced his retirement, the UA hired his successor, Charita Stubbs. Stubbs, a former player under Rubio at Arizona, is the fourth head coach in program history and becomes the first African American to lead the UA volleyball team. Stubbs also coached under Rubio for 19 years, from 1997-2005, then once again from 2013 to this past season.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Arizona to induct four into Ring of Honor

Arizona men’s basketball has announced that four former players will have their induction ceremonies at halftime of four separate home games during the remaining part of the 2022-23 season. This Saturday, Jan. 21 will be Ernie McCray followed by the family of the late Albert “Al” Fleming on Feb....
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pac-12 announces 2023 Arizona Wildcats football schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Pac-12 Conference announced the football schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday morning, Jan. 17. Arizona begins conference play at Stanford on Sept. 23. The Wildcats will battle the Sun Devils for the Territorial Cup at Arizona State on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov....
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Rubio Retires After 31 Seasons at Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Volleyball head coach Dave Rubio, the winningest head coach in program history and the winningest active Pac-12 Volleyball head coach, has announced that he will be retiring following 31 seasons at the helm of the volleyball program and 36 seasons as a collegiate head coach.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Former CDO star DL Chase Randall transfers to Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are adding a former local standout to their 2023 roster. Chase Randall, a former Canyon del Oro defensive lineman, is returning home to play for the UA, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. The 6-foot-2-inch, 265-pound defensive tackle joins the Wildcats as a walk-on, after playing one...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona Wildcats slip to No. 11 in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats fell for the second straight week in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll following an embarrassing loss at Oregon. The Wildcats tumbled from No. 9 to No. 11. Houston (17-1) held on to the top spot, followed by Kansas (16-1),...
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Shope to propose state pay for rest of I-10 expansion costs

PHOENIX — Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said Thursday he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected. He said using the funds the state has in its coffers ensures the project will be built, something he said is justified given the number of Arizonans affected by the fact that a 26-mile stretch is now just two lanes in each direction.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Bundle up! Our cold snap continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Freezing and hard freezing temps to start the day. The Freeze warning is in effect through 9 AM. Otherwise mostly sunny with highs struggling to make it out of the 50s in Tucson. Another storm will pass to our north Friday. It won't bring much...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

How Pinal County farmers are dealing with historic cuts to Arizona’s Colorado River water supply

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Farming thousands of acres of alfalfa, Bermuda grass, and more, isn’t just a job for Jace Miller: it’s in his blood. “My great-great-grandfather came and homesteaded in gilbert in 1919 and began farming,” Miller said. He’s a 5th generation farmer in Arizona and the partner and manager of Triple M Farms. Arizona’s Family recently visited the headquarters in Casa Grande to see how Miller is weathering historic cuts to the state’s Colorado River water supply.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping

1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir Home in Oro Valley, Arizona for Sale. 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, Oro Valley, Arizona outfitted with luxury in mind from top to bottom, designed by the talented architect Marc Soloway. This Home in Oro Valley offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,527 square feet of living space. To know more about 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, please contact Carrisa Martinez (Phone: 520 904 2448) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Humane Society helps save dozens of pets from overcrowded home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staff at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona had their work cut out for them recently after they helped rescue more than 50 pets from a Tucson home. According to a news release, the Humane Society responded to a call from the Lost and...
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona

Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Return To The Longhorn Steakhouse: A Dining Review

Ms. Karen had ordered us some wine from Total Wines and it was my job to pick it up. So when Neighbor Roy and I were headed out to lunch one Friday in mid-December 2022, I chose a place that was near the wine store. As it turned out, it was a restaurant that Roy and I had been to a year earlier, Longhorn Steakhouse on Oracle Road in Tucson. Although we like to patronize local restaurants rather than national chains, we could not resist, as you will learn why.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy