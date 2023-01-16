ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nick Faldo picks up new job as host of DP World Tour’s Betfred British Masters at The Belfry

It didn’t take long for Sir Nick Faldo to find his next job in golf after his retirement from TV last year. The six-time major champion announced Monday morning that he will be the new long-term host for the DP World Tour’s Betfred British Masters, held at The Belfry in England until 2026. The 2023 event is set for June 29-July 2.

