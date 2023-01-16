ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom

Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
golfmagic.com

Luke Donald on return of LIV rebel Henrik Stenson: "It's strange, isn't it?!"

Luke Donald says Henrik Stenson could "potentially" face an uncomfortable few days as the Swede makes his first DP World Tour start since being sacked as Ryder Cup Europe captain. Donald, 45, is playing the Abu Dhabi Championship this week at Yas Links with nine other LIV Golf players. One...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nick Faldo picks up new job as host of DP World Tour’s Betfred British Masters at The Belfry

It didn’t take long for Sir Nick Faldo to find his next job in golf after his retirement from TV last year. The six-time major champion announced Monday morning that he will be the new long-term host for the DP World Tour’s Betfred British Masters, held at The Belfry in England until 2026. The 2023 event is set for June 29-July 2.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style

In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
golfmagic.com

Some MASSIVE Changes in 2023! PING G430 Irons Review

- The quality of ball-striking and dispersion with these new irons is extremely impressive. - The extra distance with these irons can help a wide range of golfers. - The sound and feel have been improved since the last PING iron release. - The look of the irons is a...
Golf.com

The ‘embarrassing reason’ Adam Scott won’t be at the Phoenix Open

With all the changing and squeezing events into place for the 2023 PGA Tour Schedule, some things got a little confusing. At least for Adam Scott, apparently. After opening 2023 with back-to-back starts in Hawaii, Scott said after his T21 finish at the Sony Open he planned to take about a month off and head back to his home in Australia. He said we would return for the Genesis Invitational Feb. 16-19.
HAWAII STATE

