Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick
The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
Commanders set to interview ex-Giants coach
The Washington Commanders need a need offensive coordinator, and Pat Shurmur could be their guy. They will interview him on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Shurmur did not coach this year and spent the two years prior as Denver Broncos...
The perfect quarterback for the NY Jets that their fans would hate
It was 54 years ago, Jan. 12, that number 12 led the New York Jets to their first and only Super Bowl win which gave the American Football League credibility and possibly saved the "Big Game". Now it's time for another number 12 to try to take them back there.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Former New York Yankees outfielder Melky Cabrera announces retirement
More than three years have passed since former New York Yankees outfielder Melky Cabrera last appeared in the majors. However, he kept plugging away in the Dominican Winter League, hoping for another chance. That quest finally came to an end last week. According to Antonio Puesan, Cabrera announced his retirement...
Giants gear up for divisional playoff matchup against division rival Eagles
News 12's Pat O'Keefe spoke with Giants head coach Brian Daboll on how he and Big Blue are preparing to take down their NFC East rival in the playoffs.
NFL Draft 2023: Blockbuster Eagles-Jets trade highlights latest 1st-round mock; Giants get defensive playmaker
Another day, another mock. The 2023 NFL Draft will be open for business in three months. And when it does, expect plenty of wheeling and dealing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round mock. It projects a big trade between...
FOX Sports
Giants coach Daboll undaunted by 3rd meeting with Eagles
What Brian Daboll has done with the New York Giants this season is being labeled as a performance worthy of coach-of-the-year honors. In the New York City metropolitan area, Daboll is being compared to Bill Parcells, the coach who turned around the Giants in the 1980s and led them to their first two Super Bowl triumphs.
NFL World Reacts To The Pat Shurmur Announcement
Earlier this offseason the Washington Commanders moved on from offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Over the past few days, the team has interviewed several candidates. However, the latest candidate is making headlines so far this afternoon. The team announced this afternoon that they interviewed ...
NFL world blasts New York Jets coaching move
The New York Jets are in need of a new offensive coordinator, but fans are not too happy about the latest candidate to emerge for that position. According to a report from Dianna Russini of ESPN, the jets are meeting with fired Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the position. The New York Jets Read more... The post NFL world blasts New York Jets coaching move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TMZ.com
David Tyree Says Daniel Jones Lead Giants To Super Bowl Win In New York
Daniel Jones has what it takes to lead the Giants to a Super Bowl win in New York ... according to David Tyree, who knows a little something about winning a Lombardi Trophy. The former Giants receiver and special teams ace joined Babcock and Mojo on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs daily on FS1) -- a day after the G-Men won a road playoff game -- where the Super Bowl 42 hero was asked if Jones was, without any doubt, the team's franchise QB.
Playoff Preview: Hurts and the Eagles vs the Giants
Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to host the New York Giants this weekend in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs ended the season tied with a league best 14-3 record. Philadelphia secured the top seed and first round bye in the NFC clinching both for the first time since the franchise's Super Bowl winning season in 2017. A big reason for Philadelphia's success this season is Hurts' MVP caliber performance, putting up 3,701 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns along with 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. The Eagles were 14-1 with him as the starter and 0-2 without him.
Minnesota after-party marks beginning of new Giants era
Mike Murphy, longtime Giants security man, was wearing a jacket and tie outside the visitors’ locker room, which was an event all its own. A bull-necked ex-cop once discovered by Bill Parcells at the Jersey Shore –— a Giants origin story to retire them all — Murph is the kind of guy who dresses up only for weddings and funerals, and only after checking if he needs to. But when asked after the Giants’ 31-24 wild-card round victory over the Vikings why he felt the need to show up to U.S. Bank Stadium in more formal attire, he answered, “It’s the...
In 2017, 12-Year-Old from Wayne Earned Spotlight Imitating New York Giants Coach
A 12-year-old from Wayne scored a high-five from an NFL coach, a game ball, player gear, and a moment of television stardom for his New York Giants look. Equipped with a headset, fake mustache, sunglasses, team sweatshirt, and a Minella’s Diner menu made into a coach’s play card, Peter Costigan looked the part of New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo, in miniature. He managed to grab the attention of McAdoo himself, television crews, and a myriad of social-media-sharing Giants fans on New Year’s Day.
Comments / 0