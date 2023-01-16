Mike Murphy, longtime Giants security man, was wearing a jacket and tie outside the visitors’ locker room, which was an event all its own. A bull-necked ex-cop once discovered by Bill Parcells at the Jersey Shore –— a Giants origin story to retire them all — Murph is the kind of guy who dresses up only for weddings and funerals, and only after checking if he needs to. But when asked after the Giants’ 31-24 wild-card round victory over the Vikings why he felt the need to show up to U.S. Bank Stadium in more formal attire, he answered, “It’s the...

