New York State

msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick

The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Commanders set to interview ex-Giants coach

The Washington Commanders need a need offensive coordinator, and Pat Shurmur could be their guy. They will interview him on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Shurmur did not coach this year and spent the two years prior as Denver Broncos...
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Giants coach Daboll undaunted by 3rd meeting with Eagles

What Brian Daboll has done with the New York Giants this season is being labeled as a performance worthy of coach-of-the-year honors. In the New York City metropolitan area, Daboll is being compared to Bill Parcells, the coach who turned around the Giants in the 1980s and led them to their first two Super Bowl triumphs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Pat Shurmur Announcement

Earlier this offseason the Washington Commanders moved on from offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Over the past few days, the team has interviewed several candidates. However, the latest candidate is making headlines so far this afternoon. The team announced this afternoon that they interviewed ...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

NFL world blasts New York Jets coaching move

The New York Jets are in need of a new offensive coordinator, but fans are not too happy about the latest candidate to emerge for that position. According to a report from Dianna Russini of ESPN, the jets are meeting with fired Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the position. The New York Jets Read more... The post NFL world blasts New York Jets coaching move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

David Tyree Says Daniel Jones Lead Giants To Super Bowl Win In New York

Daniel Jones has what it takes to lead the Giants to a Super Bowl win in New York ... according to David Tyree, who knows a little something about winning a Lombardi Trophy. The former Giants receiver and special teams ace joined Babcock and Mojo on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs daily on FS1) -- a day after the G-Men won a road playoff game -- where the Super Bowl 42 hero was asked if Jones was, without any doubt, the team's franchise QB.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tide 100.9 FM

Playoff Preview: Hurts and the Eagles vs the Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to host the New York Giants this weekend in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs ended the season tied with a league best 14-3 record. Philadelphia secured the top seed and first round bye in the NFC clinching both for the first time since the franchise's Super Bowl winning season in 2017. A big reason for Philadelphia's success this season is Hurts' MVP caliber performance, putting up 3,701 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns along with 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. The Eagles were 14-1 with him as the starter and 0-2 without him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Minnesota after-party marks beginning of new Giants era

Mike Murphy, longtime Giants security man, was wearing a jacket and tie outside the visitors’ locker room, which was an event all its own. A bull-necked ex-cop once discovered by Bill Parcells at the Jersey Shore –— a Giants origin story to retire them all — Murph is the kind of guy who dresses up only for weddings and funerals, and only after checking if he needs to.  But when asked after the Giants’ 31-24 wild-card round victory over the Vikings why he felt the need to show up to U.S. Bank Stadium in more formal attire, he answered, “It’s the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
DELCO.Today

In 2017, 12-Year-Old from Wayne Earned Spotlight Imitating New York Giants Coach

A 12-year-old from Wayne scored a high-five from an NFL coach, a game ball, player gear, and a moment of television stardom for his New York Giants look. Equipped with a headset, fake mustache, sunglasses, team sweatshirt, and a Minella’s Diner menu made into a coach’s play card, Peter Costigan looked the part of New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo, in miniature. He managed to grab the attention of McAdoo himself, television crews, and a myriad of social-media-sharing Giants fans on New Year’s Day.
WAYNE, PA

