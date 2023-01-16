Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Announcement
Vikings fans became furious with Kirk Cousins when he threw short of the sticks on a critical fourth down play on Sunday evening. The play resulted in a turnover on downs, effectively ending Minnesota's season in the process. Fan have been crushing Cousins ever since, but there might be ...
Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers
For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson posts cryptic message after Ravens' loss: 'When you have something good, you don't play with it'
The Baltimore Ravens lost a heartbreaking wild-card game Sunday night against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals, which not only means their season is over, but also means quarterback Lamar Jackson's offseason has begun. Whether Jackson will be back in Baltimore next year -- and if he does stay, what the price will be -- are major storylines heading into the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Staying in Pacific Northwest
The Seahawks came to terms with Myers on a new contract Wednesday. The precise terms of the deal aren't known, but Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported that Myers will be locked in for four more years with the Seahawks. After pacing the NFL with 143 points in 17 games this past season, Myers clearly was a priority for the Seahawks as a pending unrestricted free agent. He'll remain attached to an offense with plenty of firepower in the form of running back Kenneth Walker and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in 2023 and beyond.
CBS Sports
Sam Hubbard's 98-yard score breaks playoff record previously held by member of Steelers' Steel Curtain defense
Along with serving as the game-winning score, Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown during Super Wild Card Weekend put the Bengals' defensive end in the history books. Hubbard's score now stands as the fourth longest defensive touchdown in NFL playoff history. It is the longest fumble return for...
CBS Sports
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
FOX Sports
Vikings face abrupt finish, roster churn after all that fun
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The end hit harder for the Minnesota Vikings than usual, a season of exhilarating finishes and exceeded expectations smudged by this quick exit from the playoffs. The sting was only deepened by the reality of the roster. The salary cap crunch will likely force the...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win
Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from cashing in his red-zone opportunities, but absent those Monday night, he was limited to a middling performance. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and Dak Prescott vultured one red-zone rushing touchdown before Michael Gallup recorded a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. The veteran back could struggle again in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers' elite run defense.
NBC Sports
49ers get two more third-round compensatory picks after Titans hire Ran Carthon
The 49ers continue to benefit from developing a diverse group of coaches and personnel executives. In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives, which rewarded any team with two third-round compensatory picks if a minority was hired away from their franchise to become another team’s head coach or General Manager.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Bryan Mone: Knee procedure reveals more issues
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Mone had a "difficult surgery" in which more issues were discovered than previously diagnosed, ultimately suggesting a lengthy recovery, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Mone shifted to Seattle's injured reserve back on Dec. 20 due to an ACL injury, and he's now...
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plans to play through pain
Ojulari (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but he said he plans on playing in Saturday's divisional-around matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Ojulari has been limited during back-to-back practices to begin prep but is expected to suit up Saturday, though his effectiveness will be...
Comments / 0