Buffalo, NY

NHL

Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut

On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canucks Treatment of Boudreau This Season Unfair

For the second time in as many seasons, a coaching change looks imminent for the Vancouver Canucks. The big difference this season is how Canucks management is treating head coach Bruce Boudreau. Between multiple comments about the coach from President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford to the team’s overall play, it is time for Vancouver to stop drawing out this process and make a coaching change.
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Have Made 3 Forwards Available for Trade – Who Goes?

The Edmonton Oilers finally got Evander Kane back after missing 31 games with a wrist injury, and they were lucky enough to hold off on a very tough decision about Kailer Yamamoto, who landed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Before Kane was injured, there were few available roster spots, forcing Klim Kostin and Mattias Janmark to start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL). That’s no longer an option due to their solid production. General manager Ken Holland now has to decide whether he should trade one of three other forwards – Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele, and Derek Ryan.
Popculture

NHL Broadcaster Undergoes Brain Surgery, Returns to Booth Just Days Later

NHL broadcaster Pete Weber returned to work on Jan. 14, just days after he underwent successful brain surgery. Weber, 71, is the legendary radio broadcaster for the Nashville Predators and he was back at Bridgestone Arena for the Predators' game against the Buffalo Sabres. He had the surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Dr. Dario J. Englot and Dr. Richard A. Pierce helped him feel the best he has felt in months.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Lightning, Wild

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes are talking trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs are still closely watching what happens in St. Louis. The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning could be landing spots for Luke Schenn, and the Minnesota Wild will have some difficult decisions to make now that they’ve signed Matt Boldy to a seven-year contract extension.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
BOSTON, MA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX Sports

Wild play the Hurricanes following Spurgeon's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (25-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Jared Spurgeon's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Wild's 4-2 win. Carolina has a 13-5-2 record in home games and a...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More

In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey Writers, two members of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) earn a trip to the upcoming All-Star Game, and two prospects are continuing their strong seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Matthew Poitras Stays...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Trade talks are quiet in Chicago. Meetings with Kane and Toews in the next two-three weeks. Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on the weekend that things have been “pretty quiet” on the trade front.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sharpen Up: January 17, 2023 | Thursday is Ryan Miller Night

Thursday's pregame ceremony will be carried live on MSG at 6 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres are in Chicago tonight where they'll take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Stay tuned for tonight's Game Preview as well as updates after head coach Don Granato speaks to the media. Pregame coverage...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche, who followed up a 7-0 win over Ottawa on...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Flyers Remember John Blackwell

John Blackwell was a hockey lifer who worked in the sport for many years in behind-the-scenes capacities. John Blackwell was a hockey lifer who worked in the sport for many years in behind-the-scenes capacities. Over the course of his long career as a trainer, front office administrator, hockey operations director and assistant general manager, Blackwell carved out a niche in the sport. Blackwell, who passed away this week, served the Flyers as an assistant general manager to Russ Farwell and Bob Clarke from the 1990-91 to 1989-99 seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.

