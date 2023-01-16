Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
NHL
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
Yardbarker
Canucks Treatment of Boudreau This Season Unfair
For the second time in as many seasons, a coaching change looks imminent for the Vancouver Canucks. The big difference this season is how Canucks management is treating head coach Bruce Boudreau. Between multiple comments about the coach from President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford to the team’s overall play, it is time for Vancouver to stop drawing out this process and make a coaching change.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have Made 3 Forwards Available for Trade – Who Goes?
The Edmonton Oilers finally got Evander Kane back after missing 31 games with a wrist injury, and they were lucky enough to hold off on a very tough decision about Kailer Yamamoto, who landed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Before Kane was injured, there were few available roster spots, forcing Klim Kostin and Mattias Janmark to start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL). That’s no longer an option due to their solid production. General manager Ken Holland now has to decide whether he should trade one of three other forwards – Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele, and Derek Ryan.
Popculture
NHL Broadcaster Undergoes Brain Surgery, Returns to Booth Just Days Later
NHL broadcaster Pete Weber returned to work on Jan. 14, just days after he underwent successful brain surgery. Weber, 71, is the legendary radio broadcaster for the Nashville Predators and he was back at Bridgestone Arena for the Predators' game against the Buffalo Sabres. He had the surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Dr. Dario J. Englot and Dr. Richard A. Pierce helped him feel the best he has felt in months.
Philipp Kurashev Leads the Way for Blackhawks in OT Win Over Sabres
Kurashev leads the way for Hawks in OT win over Sabres originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period and beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday at the United Center. And a big reason why was the play of Philipp Kurashev.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Kings, Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Lightning, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes are talking trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs are still closely watching what happens in St. Louis. The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning could be landing spots for Luke Schenn, and the Minnesota Wild will have some difficult decisions to make now that they’ve signed Matt Boldy to a seven-year contract extension.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
Nashville Predators waive Michael McCarron after reinstatement from NHL player assistance program
Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron was reinstated from the NHL's player assistance program Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 232-pounder was placed on waivers because the team is up against the salary cap. If McCarron clears waivers and is not claimed by another team he will be assigned to Milwaukee of the AHL. “We are grateful for...
Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
NHL roundup: Connor McDavid leads streaking Oilers past Kraken
Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 38th goal of the season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the visiting Seattle Kraken 5-2
FOX Sports
Wild play the Hurricanes following Spurgeon's 2-goal game
Minnesota Wild (25-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Jared Spurgeon's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Wild's 4-2 win. Carolina has a 13-5-2 record in home games and a...
Yardbarker
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey Writers, two members of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) earn a trip to the upcoming All-Star Game, and two prospects are continuing their strong seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Matthew Poitras Stays...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Trade talks are quiet in Chicago. Meetings with Kane and Toews in the next two-three weeks. Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on the weekend that things have been “pretty quiet” on the trade front.
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 17, 2023 | Thursday is Ryan Miller Night
Thursday's pregame ceremony will be carried live on MSG at 6 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres are in Chicago tonight where they'll take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Stay tuned for tonight's Game Preview as well as updates after head coach Don Granato speaks to the media. Pregame coverage...
FOX Sports
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche, who followed up a 7-0 win over Ottawa on...
NHL
Flyers Remember John Blackwell
John Blackwell was a hockey lifer who worked in the sport for many years in behind-the-scenes capacities. John Blackwell was a hockey lifer who worked in the sport for many years in behind-the-scenes capacities. Over the course of his long career as a trainer, front office administrator, hockey operations director and assistant general manager, Blackwell carved out a niche in the sport. Blackwell, who passed away this week, served the Flyers as an assistant general manager to Russ Farwell and Bob Clarke from the 1990-91 to 1989-99 seasons.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
