Santa Ana, CA

Highlights: Mater Dei girls basketball outduels Sage Hill in battle of OC's top teams

By Lance Smith, SBLive
 3 days ago

SANTA ANA, Calif. – As a program that's frequently in the national championship discussion, Mater Dei sets its sights higher than just remaining atop the Orange County pecking order.

But when planning the 2023 Matt Denning Nike Hoops Classic, head coach Kevin Kiernan said MD "wanted the experience and the crowd of a big [Orange] County game."

In beating Sage Hill 62-50 on Saturday, the Monarchs got that experience, re-solidified themselves as the No. 1 team in OC, and picked up another win against a top-100 team in the country.

Despite a final score differential of 12 points, the game came down to the final minutes, and Mater Dei got the test it was looking for. After trailing 35-26 at halftime and by double-digits on numerous occasions, Sage Hill surged in the fourth quarter, cutting MD's lead to 49-48 with a little more than three minutes remaining in the game.

But that was as close as it would get for The Lightning, although it was a far cry from the 75-40 demolition Mater Dei gave them a year prior before they hit their stride and won a CIF Division II State title.

Caia Elisaldez and Addie Deal led MD with 17 points apiece, and Jenessa Cotton posted a 15-point double-double despite exiting the game in the second half with an injury.

Sage Hill was led by Amalia Holguin (22 points) and Kat Righeimer (18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks). After Emily Eadie accounted for about half of Sage Hill's scoring during the teams' 2022 matchup, Mater Dei held the all-state junior to 6 points on Saturday. However, Eadie contributed 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and significant defensive punch inside, as evidenced by 4 blocks, in the absence of 6-2 F/C Annabelle Spotts.

Last season, Sage Hill continued its rise to prominence with a Southern Section 2-AA finals appearance before its state title run. But the Sage Hill team Mater Dei defeated is no Division 2 team. It's currently a top-10 team in the state and top-four team in the section that's on pace to win playoff games at the Open Division level.

The Lightning have played many of the better teams in the country close this season, and as Kiernan and his Monarchs expected, they showed no semblance of fear. Despite the fact that they came out with a loss, it was yet another indicator that Sage Hill – a virtually unknown program just a few years ago – belongs on the biggest of stages. Lightning head coach Kerwin Walters said his team embraces the challenge and opportunity of playing a national schedule and potentially competing in the Open Division.

"I'm very proud of [the effort] tonight," said Walters.

"Not just of our starters, but of Grace Bori, of Dunia Al-Hatib, of Alyssa Cuff," all of whom are underclassmen that stepped up in Spotts' absence.

Saturday was one of the first looks of the season at Mater Dei freshman F/C Kaeli Wynn and sophomore G Amaya Williams, who is an All-Trinity League transfer from Santa Margarita.

"She's only played in about six games because of a high ankle sprain. She's one of our best three-point shooters," said Kiernan of Wynn, who was very active in extended minutes playing the the five. "She might be our best three-point shooter."

Williams, a long and quick point guard, has immediately been a core rotation player for MD since becoming eligible in the past month. Walters and Kiernan both mentioned her defensive prowess after the game, and she highlights what is already one of California's top collections of perimeter defenders.

Might Mater Dei take on Sage Hill for the third year in a row in next year's Denning Classic? Kiernan says Mater Dei would be happy to take on a challenge of Sage Hill's caliber again, and not to rule it out.

