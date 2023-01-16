Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Butte Civic Center reopens to public after 7 months
BUTTE, Mont. — For the first time in more than seven months, the Butte Civic Center is open to the public. The crew behind ‘1923’ had the last of their equipment removed over the holiday weekend, allowing the building to open its doors on Tuesday morning. People...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
NBCMontana
'1923' series injects millions into Butte economy
MISSOULA, Mont. — Executives from the TV series “1923” said the show helped inject millions of dollars into the Butte economy. In a Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners meeting Wednesday night, an executive producer said the show spent $25 million to $30 million so far and added that they're coming back to shoot season two this summer.
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
