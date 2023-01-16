Read full article on original website
Chicago may go deeper into traffic surveillance under plan pushed by Lightfoot, downtown aldermen
Chicago motorists who block bus lanes, bike lanes. crosswalks or loading zones might soon get nailed by surveillance cameras installed on CTA buses, “city vehicles,” light poles and other property pinpointed by City Hall.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois General Assembly to send $20M to Chicago to help care for migrants
CHICAGO - The Illinois General Assembly is sending $20 million to Chicago to help care for migrants. That is less than half of what Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked for. She wanted $54 million to help pay for services for asylum seekers after thousands were bused to Chicago from Texas. After...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: Vallas, Johnson and Garcia close fundraising gap with Lightfoot, new reports show
CHICAGO - Mayoral challengers Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas and Jesus "Chuy" Garcia have closed the fundraising gap with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is still spending twice as much money as she’s raising, but none of them has caught millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. That’s the bottom line of the last...
Swept Into Office by Promises of Reform, Lightfoot Faces New Scrutiny on Ethics Record
Lori Lightfoot won every Chicago ward in her first bid for mayor after her campaign took off like a rocket, fueled by promises that she alone could put an end the notion that placing Chicago government and integrity in the same sentence is an oxymoron at best, or a joke at worst.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia snags major endorsement, outlines women's policy platform
CHICAGO - Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia for mayor of Chicago on Tuesday. The newly promoted House majority leader and political veteran has worked closely with Garcia in Mayor Harold Washington's city hall. Gabel's endorsement came at a news conference where Garcia promised,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas returns to campaign in Beverly
CHICAGO - Paul Vallas did not show at Monday night's Southwest Side Republican Club mayoral forum. But Vallas returned to the Beverly neighborhood on Tuesday. At Barraco's on 95th Street, Vallas says he skipped last night's forum not because it was hosted by a Republican Party group, but due to a scheduling conflict.
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
fox32chicago.com
CTU demands Lightfoot follow up on promise of more parental leave for teachers
CHICAGO - The Chicago Teachers Union is demanding Mayor Lori Lightfoot do something after they say she broke her promise when it comes to parental leave. The hot button issue has now become an election sticking point just a month and a half out from the mayoral election. Currently, CTU...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot proposes CTA bus cameras, other video surveillance to nail motorists who block bus or bike lanes
CHICAGO - Chicago motorists who block bus lanes, bike lanes. crosswalks or loading zones might soon get nailed by surveillance cameras installed on CTA buses, "city vehicles," light poles and other property pinpointed by City Hall. Nearly 20 years after a CTA experiment with bus surveillance cameras failed miserably, Mayor...
fox32chicago.com
Only 2 Chicago mayoral candidates show up to Republican forum
CHICAGO - Most of Chicago’s candidates for mayor skipped a forum on the Southwest Side Monday night for a reason some may find surprising. Mayoral hopefuls Rod Sawyer and Willie Wilson showed up at the forum hosted by the 19th Ward’s Southwest Side GOP Club. But seven of the nine candidates for mayor did not, including Paul Vallas, an on-again-off-again resident of the ward.
wlsam.com
The Mayoral Candidates Threw Down This Weekend – Who’s On Top?
Mayor Lightfoot mixed it up with her challengers at a forum over the weekend. It appears that Lightfoot’s team has decided Paul Vallas is one of her biggest obstacles to re-election. All of the other candidates also had a lot to say about their competition. John Howell speaks with Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune reporter covering Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Hall.
City Council Zoning board approves 'Soul City Kitchens' in South Side
The City Council’s Zoning Committee has approved changes needed to clear the way for “Soul City Kitchens” to take over a century-old building that was once a Streets and Sanitation Department facility.
fox32chicago.com
Work Chicago elections and earn $17 an hour — what to know
CHICAGO - The Chicago Board of Elections is hiring. Early voting officials will earn $17 an hour at early voting sites across the city, and up to $230 if they work on Election Day. Training will be provided. You can apply on the city Board of Elections website.
Residents call for Des Plaines to cancel event planned at city-owned theater
An upcoming event at the Des Plaines Theater is causing an uproar by people who are upset it’s being organized by people and groups that have made statements critical of the gay and queer community.
Community activist questions why Chicago's homeless not welcome in city's new migrant shelter
Community activist Andrew Holmes is raising questions about the city’s effort to house asylum-seeking migrants in a way not offered to Chicago’s own homeless population. Holmes said he believes it’s “disrespectful” to Chicago’s homeless.
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missions
Will the city of Chicago have a new Mayor, or will Lori Lightfoot win a second term?. The political scene in Chicago has taken over the city once again, with flyers, posters, advertisements, and even emails being sent out to residents from mayoral candidates and their teams.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area Residents
Chi Block Builder, Chicago'snew program to boost the buying and redevelopment of vacant land owned by the city, has Aldermen asking questions about communication. Last week during the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate meeting, discussion turned to Chi Block Builder, a new program that is allowing residents to submit applications to buy vacant land owned by the city. Kathy Dickhut, DPD, stated that there were 2000 city owned properties for sale, mostly on the South and West Sides. Applications began being accepted in November. According to Dickhut there has been a lot of interest and traffic to the website.
Person shot when off-duty cop interrupts robbery: Chicago police
An off-duty Chicago police officer shot and seriously wounded a person while trying to interrupt an apparent robbery on the South Side, officials said.
CPD investigating Lincoln Park break-in at McGee's Tavern and Grille
It's not known what, if anything, was taken.
