Kokomo, IN

Comments / 2

David
2d ago

How about the State"s" start putting pressure on the incompetent administrarion in Washington DC, to shut the Southern Boarder down?

Reply
2
WANE-TV

ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
PERU, IN
FOX59

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs. On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls, both of Kokomo. Both face a […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Police arrest woman in connection with north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a Sunday shooting on the north side. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District were dispatched to the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive in response to a shooting. They found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Grant County doctor called "danger to public"

The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Howard County woman accepts plea, will serve 3 years in prison for death of baby

HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea agreement following the death of her 10-month-old son in April 2021. Nicole Groleau was sentenced this week to six years, with three years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The previous charge of Battery with Death to a Person Under 14 and two previous charges of Battery Resulting Bodily Injury Person Under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Centennial Park stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a stabbing at Centennial Park in Lafayette has been charged with several felonies including two counts of attempted murder. According to court documents, on January 10 around 6:35 p.m. officers responded to a reported stabbing at Centennial Park located on N. 6th Street. Officers arrived to find two victims, one had a stab wound to the neck and significant blood loss while the other appeared to have stab wounds or lacerations to his leg, bottom, and hand.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette man charged with attempted murder

A homeless Lafayette man has been charged with attempted murder following a Jan. 10 stabbing in Centennial Park. Travion Barbee, 37, allegedly began hitting a woman who was at the park with her two children, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. Her boyfriend, who was there playing basketball,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun

A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/disturbing-beech-grove-police-release-video-of-child-playing-with-loaded-gun/. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment....
BEECH GROVE, IN
Fox 59

Dozens of animals seized from Hancock County farm

An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. 1 person shot and killed on I-65 in Johnson County. Indiana State Police said...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

Man killed in house fire on northwest side

A man was killed in a house fire early Tuesday that IMPD said was fueled by paper inside the home. A man was killed in a house fire early Tuesday that IMPD said was fueled by paper inside the home. Indiana proposal limiting right to bail advances. Some Indiana lawmakers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN

