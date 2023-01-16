Read full article on original website
KENILWORTH, NJ – The Brearley Bears Girls Varsity Basketball Team will travel to face the Hillside Comets today, Jan 17, at 5:30 p.m. The Bears have been busy preparing and working diligently. The last two games the team defeated Roselle Park 41-22 and lost to Booton 44-17. The Comets current record is 4-5. Go Bears! Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
Here are the Week-2 Division Players of the Week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week. Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card. A North- Zoe Brooks SJV. In the 2 biggest games of the season...
Here are three thoughts after Week 6 of action. Don’t forget to report scores to njschoolsports.com in a timely manner. 1) Jackson Memorial pushes back: After falling out of the girls bowling NJ.com Top 10, Jackson Memorial entered back in this week. The Jaguars have stepped up their game recent days. They have reached 2,505 or more pins in the last three dual matches -- all wins -- and are now 8-2 on the season. Per NJ.com’s calculations, Jackson Memorial is averaging 2,396.9 which is eighth in the state. The Jaguars just recently finished in second place at the Central Jersey Winter Classic at Bowlero-North Brunswick tallying 2,576 pins. Jackson Memorial’s only two losses this year have been against now No. 2 ranked Howell. Gianna Masi is carding a 581.8 series per match, Amanda Di’Ambrosio is recording a 507.8 series, Gianna DiAmbrosio scores on average a 492.2 set, and Presley Machado averages a 454.6. Speaking of Masi, Monday, she captured the girls South Jersey Singles Classic. She earned the No. 1 seed in qualifying notching a 713 series (high game 255), and rolled a 268 in the final round. Jackson Memorial finished in first place in Group 4 last winter, but will face steep competition from the likes of Howell and Toms River North, another Shore Conference power.
BERNARDS TOWNSHIP – The sports cliché of a game being ‘a lot closer than the final score indicates’ is a great way to describe Tuesday’s meeting between the Watchung Hills and Ridge high school girls basketball team. Mostly because the final score was, literally, the evening’s biggest gap on the scoreboard.
UTICA – A single weekend, and two impressive victories, provided reason to think that the Baldwinsville girls basketball team had begun to turn things around. The Bees were only 3-4 […]
(Anita) Friday night on KSOM the CAM boys basketball team hosts Exira-EHK. The Cougars fell 73-71 in two overtimes against the Spartans back on December 9th. “We need to play defense and rebound the ball and take good care of it on offense. We can’t turn it over. We have to use every chance we have to score.”
