ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Comedian Leslie Jones announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time Emmy nominee and Saturday Night Live alum, Leslie Jones, has announced she will perform in Las Vegas over Memorial Day Weekend. According to a news release, Jones will make her venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with a show on Friday, May 26.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri to open new sports bar at Horseshoe Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is welcoming Flavortown. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen will open at the Las Vegas Strip resort this summer, Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday. The restaurant will feature a 360-degree island bar, an MVP lounge for private events, and multiple TVs. It's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Seal announces 30th Anniversary North American Tour with stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Seal is coming to Las Vegas this summer as part of his North American tour. Live Nation announced Seal's 30th Anniversary Tour will make a stop for two nights at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guy Fieri opening new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The “mayor of Flavortown” is bringing a new restaurant to the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Guy Fieri is set to open “Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen” at Horseshoe Las Vegas this summer. Caesars Entertainment said Fieri’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

The Broken Yolk Cafe has opened its second Southern Nevada location in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. The new restaurant will be operated by Scale x 3 Management, which also runs the Town Square location. It's open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more info, visit thebrokenyolk.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kingstonthisweek.com

Flipping out at the Pinball Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Flashing lights. Bells and bongs filling the air. Sweaty hands clutching a plastic cup full of coins. For those who visit Las Vegas, all very familiar sensations. I never play the slots but on a recent trip to Sin City I experienced these adrenaline-realising feelings associated with a casino floor, only when I dropped my quarters into the slots, I ‘won’ every time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Michelin-Starred Chef Pulls Out of Las Vegas Food Hall Restaurant

As the Sundry food hall at the UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas nears its opening, a Michelin-starred chef has pulled out. Dominique Crenn, who is behind San Francsico’s three Michelin-star Atelier Crenn, had been planning to open La Madrina, a vegan taco restaurant with an extensive list of tequilas and mezcal. La Madrina would have been one of more than a dozen new restaurant stalls going into the Sundry food hall, a project by the TableOne Hospitality group. “With several new projects on the horizon, chef Dominique Crenn has decided to pause her plans to open La Madrina at The Sundry,” said Patric Yumul, CEO of TableOne Hospitality. “She will spend 2023 focusing on Atelier Crenn and international projects. We wish her all the best and hope to work together in the future. Plans for the space will be announced soon.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Punknews.org

First Punk Rock Bowling club show announced

Punk Rock Bowling has announced the first club show for this year. The Avengers, The Vibrators, The Venomous Pinks, Some Kind of Nightmare, and Unit F will be playing at the Backstage Bar and Billiards in Downtown Las Vegas on May 26. Punk Rock Bowling will take place May 26-29 in Downtown Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy