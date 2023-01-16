Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Donny Osmond returns to Las Vegas Strip following months-long holiday break
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Donny Osmond is gearing up to continue his Las Vegas residency following the holiday season. The singer will return to the stage on Tuesday, January 24, inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Osmond announced the extension of his residency back...
Fox5 KVVU
Comedian Leslie Jones announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time Emmy nominee and Saturday Night Live alum, Leslie Jones, has announced she will perform in Las Vegas over Memorial Day Weekend. According to a news release, Jones will make her venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with a show on Friday, May 26.
news3lv.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri to open new sports bar at Horseshoe Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is welcoming Flavortown. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen will open at the Las Vegas Strip resort this summer, Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday. The restaurant will feature a 360-degree island bar, an MVP lounge for private events, and multiple TVs. It's...
news3lv.com
Pop star Tiffany brings one-of-a-kind experience to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "An Evening with Tiffany" is a one-of-a-kind entertainment and culinary experience coming to The Space in Las Vegas. Pop star Tiffany joined us to share more details on what the evening will bring.
news3lv.com
Seal announces 30th Anniversary North American Tour with stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Seal is coming to Las Vegas this summer as part of his North American tour. Live Nation announced Seal's 30th Anniversary Tour will make a stop for two nights at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
news3lv.com
Registration now open for Rock 'N' Roll Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Registration is open for Rock ‘N’ Roll Las Vegas, with plenty of time to sign up and register as a St. Jude Hero. Joining me now is someone who has done just that, Rene Gamero.
Fox5 KVVU
Guy Fieri opening new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The “mayor of Flavortown” is bringing a new restaurant to the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Guy Fieri is set to open “Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen” at Horseshoe Las Vegas this summer. Caesars Entertainment said Fieri’s...
Fox5 KVVU
Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot among headliners for Las Vegas Lovers & Friends Festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The team behind the Lovers & Friends festival has announced that the event will return to Las Vegas in May. According to a news release, “following enormous success with its inaugural year,” Lovers & Friends will be held May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
news3lv.com
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
news3lv.com
The Lohan School of Shaolin performs lion dance honoring Lunar New Year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinese lion dancers are showing off their moves ahead of Lunar New Year. The Lohan School of Shaolin performed lion dances for the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday. The City of Las Vegas shared the performance on social media. The celebration comes in honor...
Traveler Documents His Stay at the 'Worst' Hotel in Las Vegas
The blacklight in the room was too much.
news3lv.com
Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest at off-Strip casino turns $25 bet into $34K after hitting jackpot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at an off-Strip property started the week by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Green Valley Ranch, the lucky winner was playing on a $25 bet when they hit a jackpot worth more than $34,000. A photo shared by Green Valley Ranch on...
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
The Broken Yolk Cafe has opened its second Southern Nevada location in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. The new restaurant will be operated by Scale x 3 Management, which also runs the Town Square location. It's open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more info, visit thebrokenyolk.com.
news3lv.com
Teller returns to 'Penn and Teller' show at Rio Las Vegas after heart surgery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Raymond Teller, better known as just Teller, returned to the stage with his stage partner Penn Jillette for his first show in months following heart surgery. Teller underwent open-heart surgery in October and has been on rest as a result. On Thursday, he made his...
kingstonthisweek.com
Flipping out at the Pinball Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Flashing lights. Bells and bongs filling the air. Sweaty hands clutching a plastic cup full of coins. For those who visit Las Vegas, all very familiar sensations. I never play the slots but on a recent trip to Sin City I experienced these adrenaline-realising feelings associated with a casino floor, only when I dropped my quarters into the slots, I ‘won’ every time.
Eater
Michelin-Starred Chef Pulls Out of Las Vegas Food Hall Restaurant
As the Sundry food hall at the UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas nears its opening, a Michelin-starred chef has pulled out. Dominique Crenn, who is behind San Francsico’s three Michelin-star Atelier Crenn, had been planning to open La Madrina, a vegan taco restaurant with an extensive list of tequilas and mezcal. La Madrina would have been one of more than a dozen new restaurant stalls going into the Sundry food hall, a project by the TableOne Hospitality group. “With several new projects on the horizon, chef Dominique Crenn has decided to pause her plans to open La Madrina at The Sundry,” said Patric Yumul, CEO of TableOne Hospitality. “She will spend 2023 focusing on Atelier Crenn and international projects. We wish her all the best and hope to work together in the future. Plans for the space will be announced soon.”
Punknews.org
First Punk Rock Bowling club show announced
Punk Rock Bowling has announced the first club show for this year. The Avengers, The Vibrators, The Venomous Pinks, Some Kind of Nightmare, and Unit F will be playing at the Backstage Bar and Billiards in Downtown Las Vegas on May 26. Punk Rock Bowling will take place May 26-29 in Downtown Las Vegas.
Comments / 0