As the Sundry food hall at the UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas nears its opening, a Michelin-starred chef has pulled out. Dominique Crenn, who is behind San Francsico’s three Michelin-star Atelier Crenn, had been planning to open La Madrina, a vegan taco restaurant with an extensive list of tequilas and mezcal. La Madrina would have been one of more than a dozen new restaurant stalls going into the Sundry food hall, a project by the TableOne Hospitality group. “With several new projects on the horizon, chef Dominique Crenn has decided to pause her plans to open La Madrina at The Sundry,” said Patric Yumul, CEO of TableOne Hospitality. “She will spend 2023 focusing on Atelier Crenn and international projects. We wish her all the best and hope to work together in the future. Plans for the space will be announced soon.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO