ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Q2 Billings Area Weather: The week ahead starts wetter for some

By Ed McIntosh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZwNj_0kFx1kXv00

Light snow is falling tonight and will continue as scattered showers on Monday. Accumulations will be light but visibility could be reduced at times and roads may become slick.

There is a slight chance of light freezing rain in the eastern plains around Miles and Baker early Monday. While the risk is low, the icy conditions could develop with little warning, and black ice is a threat.

Precipitation edges out of the area Monday and temperatures flatten out closer to seasonal averages. Expect afternoon highs mainly in the 30s to some low 40s and upper teens and mainly 20s in the lower elevations through next weekend.

A few weak disturbances could bring some showers but nothing major. There are stronger signals that next week will be cooler than average, with some indications of precipitation as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alt 95.7

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
MONTANA STATE
959theriver.com

East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled

Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
JOLIET, MT
yourbigsky.com

String of car crashes in Billings in recent days

There have been three car crashes in the past few days in Billings. Thankfully, none of them have been fatal accidents but the BPD and Billings Fire are reminding people to watch their speed and avoid distracted driving. There was a two-vehicle crash on 24th and Monad Road Tuesday night...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy