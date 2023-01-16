For the 2023 Oscars, there will be a guaranteed 10 Best Picture nominees. This was the case last year and back in 2010 and 2011. In between there had been a variable number of nominees between 5 and 10, which necessitated a modification to the traditional counting using the preferential ballot. (From 2012 to 2021, there was just a single round of counting and a film had to be one of the top choices of at least 5% of the members taking part in the nomination phase to be even eligible for a Best Picture nomination.) To illustrate how the system...

