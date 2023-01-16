One person injured after car crashes into utility pole in Granby
GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crashed into a utility pole and closed Route 189 in North Granby on Sunday night.
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of 350 North Granby Road (Route 189). This road is closed due to a broken pole and wires that remained in the road.
One person was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
North Granby Road was expected to be closed for about 6 to 8 hours but is still closed as of Monday morning. The accident is currently under investigation.
