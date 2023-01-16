Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday.

Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m.

According to CMPD, a male victim was transported to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation found that several dwellings and vehicles during the shooting. No one else was hit by gunfire.

Police have not named a suspect in the case.

When our crews first arrived, they saw shell casings across the road. Neighbors told Channel 9 they heard between 50 and 60 gunshots.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

