ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVrzq_0kFwsHmv00

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday.

Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m.

According to CMPD, a male victim was transported to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation found that several dwellings and vehicles during the shooting. No one else was hit by gunfire.

Police have not named a suspect in the case.

When our crews first arrived, they saw shell casings across the road. Neighbors told Channel 9 they heard between 50 and 60 gunshots.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: VIDEO: Poem by Raymond Ntungwen, who lost his life in a deadly west Charlotte shooting)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7XyR_0kFwsHmv00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting investigation underway in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two men are in the hospital following a shooting in Lexington, the Lexington Police Department confirmed Sunday evening. According to a release from the department, at 12:52 p.m., Lexington Police received a call for a shooting near Winston Road at U.S. 29. Responding officers said they...
LEXINGTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect in custody following SWAT situation in York County, sheriff’s office says

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department has a suspect in custody following a barricade situation in Fort Mill on Saturday. According to a tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the York County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team assisted the Fort Mill Police Department with a barricaded suspect call on Morgan St.
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

Gaston County PD: Bessemer City man killed Friday morning

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A call for help thought to be cardiac arrest turned into a homicide Friday morning. Authorities went to 1001 Peggy Drive for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found that 20-year-old Cherryville resident Matthew Watkins had died in a homicide. Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

No One Hurt After Matthews Shooting

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say they were called to Tall Pines Lane regarding a man firing a handgun at another man. This happened just before 3 p.m. on January 18th. Police say they found William Acquario, 58, standing in his front yard with a handgun, but they were able to deescalate this situation.
MATTHEWS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
126K+
Followers
147K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy