Harrah, OK

17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says

 3 days ago
Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah.

The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car in the oncoming lane to swerve.

That car ended up going into the ditch and flipping several times.

The injured teenager was a 17-year-old passenger in the car, the OCSO says.

Another unidentified person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

