Houston, TX

'It's overkill': Activists believe taqueria customer who shot, killed robber should be charged

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePq4f_0kFwb8OU00

Community activists in Houston believe that the man caught on video shooting and killing a robber at The Ranchito #4 should face charges.

Police have decided not to charge the man, whose name has not been released, but activists said when you listen to the nine gunshots in the surveillance video, it is overkill, and the shooter should not be able to get away with that.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Taqueria owner still in shock after customer allegedly shoots, kills robbery suspect in SW Houston

"That's excessive," activist Quanell X said. "Come on now, that's excessive. That's ridiculous." He says that the shooter went too far.

The robber, Eric Washington, walked into The Ranchito #4 on Jan. 5 with a mask, gloves, and what was believed by police to be a plastic pistol, intending to rob customers.

In the video, Washington is seen taking money from those eating inside the restaurant.

As Washington was leaving, the customer was seen standing up and shooting him several times. He died at the scene, police told ABC13.

"The man was not wrong for the initial shots," Quanell said. "He was wrong for the continuous shooting when the man was dead, in my opinion, and no longer posing a threat."

Quanell X said Washington's family is hurting after seeing the video.

The shooter accused immediately garnered legal representation and turned himself in days later.

The case has now been referred to a grand jury to determine if the shooting was justified.

The customer's lawyer told ABC13 he's confident the grand jury will justify it, which worries activists.

"This is going to open the door in Harris County for some wild, wild stuff," he said. "And then, what people are going to say is, you didn't indict him. How can you indict me?"

Comments / 92

Carmen Monroe
3d ago

These “activists” are only advocating for more crime and those people are just as trash as the guy who was shot. Why are criminals continually being portrayed as victims?

Reply(1)
50
Jennifer Davis
2d ago

As a Black women in America,Who lives under a systematic blockade. I say the shooter is justified.Yeah a lot of rounds were fired,But My Grandaughter could have been there that day .so when you pose a threat upon life,it’s a high possibility your life will be taken.

Reply(1)
45
CHIP CHAPPELL
2d ago

Quannel X should go to Washington's family and point out had they raised their son not to steal, he would still be here. Nobody told Washington to use a toy gun and rob people. If you play stupid games you win stupid prizes. Hey X how about advocate for discipline with in the community and taking responsibility for your own actions

Reply
30
 

Houston Chronicle

Activists want man who killed Houston taqueria robber to be charged

A customer who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria earlier this month has been heralded by many online as a hero. However, not all in the Houston community feel that way. A group of local activists is now calling for the 46-year-old shooter, who police have not named, to face criminal charges, opining that the shooting went beyond self-defense and was a "cold-blooded execution."
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
171K+
Followers
18K+
Post
55M+
Views
