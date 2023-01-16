ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Roger or Serena: Australian Open starts minus 2 big stars

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer
 3 days ago

Wearing a dark blue T-shirt bearing Roger Federer’s first name and pushing a gray stroller carrying her 1-year-old daughter, Martina (as in Hingis), at the Australian Open, Angelica Ibarra spoke for many a tennis fan when she described her mood on the first day of Grand Slam action since two of the sport’s most significant athletes ended their careers.

“I’ve grown up seeing Roger play, so for me, tennis IS Roger and Roger IS tennis,” said Ibarra, who said she is from Colombia and now lives in Melbourne. “Not to see Roger back at the tennis is a bit emotional. I also like women’s tennis, and the Williams sisters aren’t here, as well. But I’m really excited to see the up-and-coming talent of the new generation. This will be my first time watching some new players.”

The 2023 edition of the Australian Open, which began on a cloudy Monday morning (Sunday night EST), is not the first Grand Slam tournament to be contested without Roger Federer or Serena Williams, of course.

That was the case at the 2022 edition of the Australian Open, too, to name just one example.

What is different now is that this marks the first major tournament since Federer and Williams — two larger-than-the-game, larger-than-life figures, both 41 and with a combined 43 Slam singles championships and years’ worth of weeks at No. 1 in the rankings — announced they would be retiring (or, to use her preferred term, “evolving”).

“They were amazing for the sport. They still are. You think these people will never retire, in a way. And to see them actually stop kind of puts things in perspective,” said Bianca Andreescu, the 21-year-old Canadian who beat Williams in the 2019 U.S. Open final and eliminated 25th-seeded Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4 on Monday. “Roger wasn’t playing for a long time prior to his retirement, and even that time felt a bit weird. Serena was kind of up and down, too.”

So while in years past, one absence or another was met with shrugs of “Don’t worry, she’ll be at the next one” or “Hey, he’s definitely going to come back, right?” there is a concreteness about it all now, a finite knowing that they are, indeed, done. (No matter how much folks might keep looking for signs that Williams is not really and truly done.)

“Look, Serena Williams is irreplaceable. I mean, she’s an icon, both on and off the court,” said Steve Simon, the head of the women’s tennis tour. “The way that I look at it is: I don’t see us as losing Serena; we just will celebrate her and all of her accomplishments for many, many years to come and reflect back on what she’s brought to the game.”

Similar sentiments can be, and have been, expressed about Federer.

“Obviously,” eight-time major champion John McEnroe said about Federer, “there is a void that will never be filled.”

Still, the sport must proceed.

And so the start of proceedings on the blue hard courts of Melbourne glimpses of the faces and the games that will fill the empty space.

Players seeking a first Grand Slam title, such as a pair of American women ranked in the top 10, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, who both won in straight sets in matches that began shortly after 11 a.m. local time. As did Jannik Sinner, a lanky 21-year-old Italian man seen as among those with a shot to eventually get to the top. Scheduled for later action: Federer’s long-time rival, top-seeded Rafael Nadal, still at it at age 36 and owner of a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam trophies.

Even the other players find it a tad jarring to scan the Australian Open brackets and be well aware that there is no use looking for the names of Federer or Williams.

“For sure, it’s strange. They were great athletes, great players, legends of the game. But tennis still goes on, and there will be new players to look out for, new players who are going to win the Grand Slams,” said Casper Ruud, a Norwegian seeded No. 2 in Melbourne and the runner-up at the French Open and U.S. Open last season. “Hopefully we will see more first-time winners. That would be a dream come true.”

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Related
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff

If you're a fan of tennis, you'll be excited to see Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head to head at the Australian Open!. The two young champs have sailed through their opening matches in the tennis tournament, and will meet each other on the court on Wednesday. Emma was...
People

Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Sport Matching PJs for 'Nighttime Shenanigans'

Serena Williams shares 5-year-old daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, whom she married in 2017 Serena Williams and her daughter are twinning for bedtime. The tennis all-star, 41, shared photos and a video clip on Instagram Monday of her and daughter Olympia, 5, sporting matching pajamas. A fabulous bathroom with pink accents served as the set for the mother-daughter duo as they wore black pajamas that featured red, white, and grey hearts. The two jumped up and down in a cute boomerang before they served their best...
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

Novak Djokovic, a record nine-time champion, and defending champion Rafael Nadal headline the 2023 Australian Open, where the men’s Grand Slam singles titles record is at stake. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Australian Open 2023: Day three on Wednesday

MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Highlights of the third day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, all times local (GMT +11):. Victoria Azarenka, who won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, progressed with a comfortable 6-1 6-0 win over Nadia Podoroska. American Sebastian Korda beat qualifier Yosuke Watanuki 6-2 7-5 6-4.
BBC

Australian Open 2023: 'I've never seen it before' - players critical of tennis balls

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. They're too "fluffy", they lose their "pop" and are generally slowing things down. Players have been making...
Action News Jax

Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To...
WWD

Simone Biles on Moving From the Mat to the Business World

Simone Biles knows a thing or two about perseverance. And the decorated Olympic gymnast took to the stage at the National Retail Federation convention on Monday morning to share some tips about how to overcome adversity — both in athletics and in business. “Growing up in the gymnastics world and having to go through a lot of trials and tribulations taught me to never give up — always push forward,” she said. “Sometimes if you make decisions, you might be the only one standing that believes in yourself. At those times, you really have to dig deep and think of the...
The Guardian

Australian Open: Alexei Popyrin stuns Taylor Fritz as men’s draw opens up

Alexei Popyrin did not have a good 2022. The Australian started the year at world No 61 and ended it ranked 120th, knocked out in the opening round of every grand slam bar a second-round appearance at the US Open. His 2023 is already vastly improved, for on Thursday Popyrin pulled off one of the upsets of the Australian Open, defeating the eighth seed, Taylor Fritz, over five thrilling sets.
Sporting News

Aussie wildcard Kimberly Birrell dumps out seed in Australian Open shock

Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell has come from a set down to defeat 31st-seed Kaia Kanepi in the Australian Open first round. In front of a parochial crowd at KIA Arena, the 24-year-old recovered from a poor first set to win 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1 against last year's Australian Open quarter-finalist. Birrell...
