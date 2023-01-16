ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Voting now underway for Chicago's 'You Name a Snowplow' contest

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Voting is now open for the Chicago Streets and Sanitation's "You Name a Snowplow" contest.

Chicago residents were encouraged to use their creativity to submit snowplow names by January 6. The city has since gathered names from those submissions and chosen 50 final snowplow names to be voted on.

Voting is open from Jan.15 through Jan. 31. To vote, you must be a Chicago resident and submit your 5-digit zip code.

The top six names with the most votes will be featured on one snowplow in each of the city's six snow districts.

Cast your vote at chicagoshovels.org .

The names include:

-Austin Plowers

-Jean Baptise Point Du Shovel

-B.B. PlowKing

-Little Dibbie

-Bean there, plowed that

-LollaPLOWlooza

-Benny the Bull-izzard

-Looper Scooper

-Best in Snow

-Ludwig Mies van der Snow

-Better Call Salt

-Megameltasaurus

-Big Frosty

-Mrs. O'Leary's Plow

-Bill Flurray/Bill Flurry

-My Kind of Plow'n

-Bozo the Snowplow

-Off to See the Blizzard

-C3-Psnow

-O-Plow Winfrey

-Celery Salt BAE

-PATROL-SALT-DeSLEET

-Chance the Scraper

-Plowcasso

_Chicago Style Plowza

-Plows on Parade

-City of Big Shovelers

-S'No Worries

-Cold Faithful

-Salter Payton

-Creedence Clear Road Survival

-Sammy Snowsa

-DA PLOW

-Sears Plower

-Erie Snowbanks

-Sir Salts-A-Lot

-Ferris Blizzard's Day Off

-Sleet Home Chicago

-Hey now, you're a plow star

-Snow Cubs Snow

-HeyChicagoWhaddyaPLOW

-Snow Motion

-Holy Plow!

-Super Bowl Shovel

-I Pity the Snow

-The Defridgerator Perry

-Ice-Ta-La-Vista

-the Great Plow-dini

-Ima B. Salty

-The Plowminator

