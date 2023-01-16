Bengals LT Jonah Williams exits win with left knee injury

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams was ruled out of Sunday's 24-17 AFC wild-card playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens because of a left knee injury.

Williams left the game with 2 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The fourth-year player out of Alabama was evaluated in the team's medical tent before he walked to the locker room at the two-minute warning of the first half, with a trainer assisting the 6-foot-5 lineman on his left side.

The injury added to Cincinnati's woes on the offensive line.

The Bengals entered the game without two starters on the right side of the line. Hakeem Adeniji started at right tackle in place of La'el Collins , who is on injured reserve with a torn ACL in his left knee.

In Week 18 against the Ravens, Cincinnati right guard Alex Cappa suffered a left ankle injury and was ruled out for the playoff game against Baltimore.

Second-year player Jackson Carman replaced Williams at left tackle. Carman, who played the position in college, has primarily been a guard in the NFL. He was active for only three games during the regular season -- Weeks 1, 2 and 18.