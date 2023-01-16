Firefighter injured while battling Delaware blaze

One firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in New Castle County, Delaware on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:16 p.m. at an apartment building located on the unit block of Belmont Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames on the third floor of the building.

A neighbor says he saw five people escape the blaze, but it was a grueling battle for firefighters.

The Action Cam was there as a firefighter fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital for burns, officials said.

Crews battled a blaze on the unit block of Belmont Avenue on Jan. 15, 2023.

"We did have one injury to a firefighter who's in Christiana Hospital right now," said Chief Tom Manley with the Five Points Fire Company.

It's the second fire in a matter of days where a firefighter was injured in the same county.

On Thursday, several firefighters were injured after the floor collapsed during a fire. They suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Several townhomes were also damaged in that incident.

Manley spoke about the danger firefighters face every day on the job.

"We try to avoid it as much as possible and certain situations do arise that you can't predict," he said.

The firefighter who was injured Sunday afternoon is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

The cause of both fires is still under investigation.