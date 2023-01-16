ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

No Roger or Serena: Australian Open starts minus 2 big stars

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vx4Vv_0kFvWlM800

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wearing a dark blue T-shirt bearing Roger Federer’s first name and pushing a gray stroller carrying her 1-year-old daughter, Martina (as in Hingis), at the Australian Open, Angelica Ibarra spoke for many a tennis fan when she described her mood on the first day of Grand Slam action since two of the sport’s most significant athletes ended their careers.

“I’ve grown up seeing Roger play, so for me, tennis IS Roger and Roger IS tennis,” said Ibarra, who said she is from Colombia and now lives in Melbourne. “Not to see Roger back at the tennis is a bit emotional. I also like women’s tennis, and the Williams sisters aren’t here, as well. But I’m really excited to see the up-and-coming talent of the new generation. This will be my first time watching some new players.”

The 2023 edition of the Australian Open, which began on a cloudy Monday morning (Sunday night EST), is not the first Grand Slam tournament to be contested without Roger Federer or Serena Williams, of course.

That was the case at the 2022 edition of the Australian Open, too, to name just one example.

What is different now is that this marks the first major tournament since Federer and Williams — two larger-than-the-game, larger-than-life figures, both 41 and with a combined 43 Slam singles championships and years’ worth of weeks at No. 1 in the rankings — announced they would be retiring (or, to use her preferred term, “evolving”).

“They were amazing for the sport. They still are. You think these people will never retire, in a way. And to see them actually stop kind of puts things in perspective,” said Bianca Andreescu, the 21-year-old Canadian who beat Williams in the 2019 U.S. Open final and eliminated 25th-seeded Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4 on Monday. “Roger wasn’t playing for a long time prior to his retirement, and even that time felt a bit weird. Serena was kind of up and down, too.”

So while in years past, one absence or another was met with shrugs of “Don’t worry, she’ll be at the next one” or “Hey, he’s definitely going to come back, right?” there is a concreteness about it all now, a finite knowing that they are, indeed, done. (No matter how much folks might keep looking for signs that Williams is not really and truly done.)

“Look, Serena Williams is irreplaceable. I mean, she’s an icon, both on and off the court,” said Steve Simon, the head of the women’s tennis tour. “The way that I look at it is: I don’t see us as losing Serena; we just will celebrate her and all of her accomplishments for many, many years to come and reflect back on what she’s brought to the game.”

Similar sentiments can be, and have been, expressed about Federer.

“Obviously,” eight-time major champion John McEnroe said about Federer, “there is a void that will never be filled.”

Still, the sport must proceed.

And so the start of proceedings on the blue hard courts of Melbourne glimpses of the faces and the games that will fill the empty space.

Players seeking a first Grand Slam title, such as a pair of American women ranked in the top 10, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, who both won in straight sets in matches that began shortly after 11 a.m. local time. As did Jannik Sinner, a lanky 21-year-old Italian man seen as among those with a shot to eventually get to the top. Scheduled for later action: Federer’s long-time rival, top-seeded Rafael Nadal, still at it at age 36 and owner of a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam trophies.

Even the other players find it a tad jarring to scan the Australian Open brackets and be well aware that there is no use looking for the names of Federer or Williams.

“For sure, it’s strange. They were great athletes, great players, legends of the game. But tennis still goes on, and there will be new players to look out for, new players who are going to win the Grand Slams,” said Casper Ruud, a Norwegian seeded No. 2 in Melbourne and the runner-up at the French Open and U.S. Open last season. “Hopefully we will see more first-time winners. That would be a dream come true.”

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff

If you're a fan of tennis, you'll be excited to see Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head to head at the Australian Open!. The two young champs have sailed through their opening matches in the tennis tournament, and will meet each other on the court on Wednesday. Emma was...
New York Post

Iga Swiatek scolds Australian Open fan for throwing tennis ball at her

Iga Swiatek’s Australian Open campaign had a slight hiccup off the court. The world No. 1 was seen reprimanding a fan who appeared to throw a tennis ball at her while she signed autographs following her first-round win over Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Monday. In a video from the tournament in Melbourne, Swiatek, 21, can be seen ducking as a tennis ball hit her midsection. When she stood up holding the ball, the Polish pro waved her index finger in the direction of the crowd and appeared to tell the fan not to throw it at her. Regardless of the situation, Swiatek...
msn.com

Tennis legend slams Nick Kyrgios over Australian Open knee injury

Todd Woodbridge has laid some of the blame for Nick Kyrgios' devastating knee injury at the feet of the Aussie star, saying his preparation for the Australian Open was lacking. Kyrgios was a shock withdrawal from his home grand slam on Monday afternoon, revealing he'd suffered a partially torn meniscus...
NBC Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
The Associated Press

Hampered by bad hip, Rafael Nadal loses at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation. What already was a poor start to 2023, following a year marred by all manner of health issues, reached a low point at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
Action News Jax

Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Novak Djokovic victorious in return, Andy Murray upsets top 15 seed

Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open didn't quite go according to plan. Matches started at 7:00pm EST as usual, but several hours later play was stopped due to the extreme heat. Matches continued with the roofs closed at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, but matches on the uncovered courts — which is the majority of them — were suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday.
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

Novak Djokovic, a record nine-time champion, and defending champion Rafael Nadal headline the 2023 Australian Open, where the men’s Grand Slam singles titles record is at stake. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Australian Open 2023: 'I've never seen it before' - players critical of tennis balls

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. They're too "fluffy", they lose their "pop" and are generally slowing things down. Players have been making...
Action News Jax

Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To...
The Associated Press

Australian Open lookahead: Coco Gauff plays in 3rd round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY Coco Gauff continues her quest for a first Grand Slam title when she plays her third-round match at the Australian Open. The 18-year-old from Florida takes on another American, Bernarda Pera. Gauff reached her first major final at last year’s French Open before losing to Iga Swiatek. Gauff, who won the WTA warm-up event in Auckland, has yet to drop a set at Melbourne Park this year. She is trying to become the youngest winner of the Australian Open since Martina Hingis won the first of three straight titles in 1997 at age 16. The top-seeded Swiatek and No. 3 Jessica Pegula will look to move a step nearer to a semifinal showdown by winning matches Friday. Swiatek plays Cristina Bucsa, a Spanish qualifier, while Pegula meets Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine. The No. 3-seeded man, Stefanos Tsitsipas, faces Tallon Griekspoor, while Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and runner-up in Melbourne the past two years, plays 29th-seeded Sebastian Korda of the U.S. FRIDAY’S FORECAST Mostly sunny. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).
FLORIDA STATE
atptour.com

Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open

Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
The Associated Press

Nadal MRI shows hurt left hip flexor; recovery of 6-8 weeks

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal injured his left hip flexor during his loss at the Australian Open and could need about six to eight weeks to fully recover, his manager said Thursday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had an MRI exam at a hospital in Melbourne under his doctor’s supervision on Thursday, a day after being injured during a straight-set exit against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round at Melbourne Park. Nadal was the defending champion and seeded No. 1 in Australia. The 36-year-old now will head home to Spain to rest.
Sporting News

Aussie wildcard Kimberly Birrell dumps out seed in Australian Open shock

Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell has come from a set down to defeat 31st-seed Kaia Kanepi in the Australian Open first round. In front of a parochial crowd at KIA Arena, the 24-year-old recovered from a poor first set to win 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1 against last year's Australian Open quarter-finalist. Birrell...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy