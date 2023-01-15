University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with murder in the killing of a 23-year-old woman

Well, He Sure Messed His Whole Life Up n it's Really Sad athat That a Young Lady Died Over A Dum Argument Prays For Her Family!!! RIP!!!
So they killed her over a few words ? What is wrong with them ,what are they missing . Animals , straight animals
Problem is gifted athletes are always given a pass from middle school onward…. so they have an attitude that “normal conduct doesn’t apply to them, sometimes even on the playing field.Wasn’t a trainer shoved by a player while he was treating an injury?…. Back in the day, oj assaulted a coed at USC… the family got paid to keep quiet.Kermit Washington breaks RUDY TOMJANOVICH’s Jaw in the 1970’s, Aron Hernandez….etc.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
