University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with murder in the killing of a 23-year-old woman

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Since 2012, the remains of the small child found behind a mobile home in Alabama were known only as “Baby Jane Doe.” On Thursday, police in Opelika announced that they identified the girl as Amore Joveah Wiggins and arrested her father as a suspect in her death. Police Chief Shane Healey said investigators identified the girl by taking a genetic profile, developed from DNA extracted from the remains, and uploading it to a DNA database to look for relatives. Police identified the girl’s father as Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., 50, and arrested him in Jacksonville, Florida, charging him with felony murder. Vickerstaff and his wife, Ruth Vickerstaff, who is not the girl’s mother, were both charged with failure to report a missing child. It was not immediately known if the Vickerstaffs have an attorney.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO