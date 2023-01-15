ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with murder in the killing of a 23-year-old woman

By Jillian Sykes, Andy Rose
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 58

Veda Stevsen Stevenson Veda
6d ago

Well, He Sure Messed His Whole Life Up n it's Really Sad athat That a Young Lady Died Over A Dum Argument Prays For Her Family!!! RIP!!!

Reply(1)
20
Rodger
6d ago

So they killed her over a few words ? What is wrong with them ,what are they missing . Animals , straight animals

Reply
12
AP_000809.c1c626310f1a44efa748eecae22e0e20.1624
6d ago

Problem is gifted athletes are always given a pass from middle school onward…. so they have an attitude that “normal conduct doesn’t apply to them, sometimes even on the playing field.Wasn’t a trainer shoved by a player while he was treating an injury?…. Back in the day, oj assaulted a coed at USC… the family got paid to keep quiet.Kermit Washington breaks RUDY TOMJANOVICH’s Jaw in the 1970’s, Aron Hernandez….etc.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
FORT WORTH, TX
People

Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas

Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Alabama police ID girl's remains found in 2012, arrest dad

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Since 2012, the remains of the small child found behind a mobile home in Alabama were known only as “Baby Jane Doe.” On Thursday, police in Opelika announced that they identified the girl as Amore Joveah Wiggins and arrested her father as a suspect in her death. Police Chief Shane Healey said investigators identified the girl by taking a genetic profile, developed from DNA extracted from the remains, and uploading it to a DNA database to look for relatives. Police identified the girl’s father as Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., 50, and arrested him in Jacksonville, Florida, charging him with felony murder. Vickerstaff and his wife, Ruth Vickerstaff, who is not the girl’s mother, were both charged with failure to report a missing child. It was not immediately known if the Vickerstaffs have an attorney.
OPELIKA, AL
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CNN

Baton Rouge nightclub shooting injures 12

Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are searching for at least one suspect involved in a nightclub shooting that left a dozen people injured, according to L'Jean McKneely, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy