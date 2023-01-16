ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Humboldt Park man ID'd as worker killed in Bronzeville building collapse, death ruled accident: ME

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzZbb_0kFvFKBU00

The man who was killed during a building collapse in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday morning has been identified Sunday.

Pedro Santiago Mateos, 35, of Humboldt Park, has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner. His death has been ruled an accident, the ME said.

Authorities began responding to the scene in the 700-block of East Oakwood Boulevard around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene, with more than a dozen firefighters on the scene as a section of a building collapsed in. Firefighters could be seen digging through the rubble

"Suddenly there was a loud boom and I felt the floor shake," said neighbor Elizabeth Kertowidjojo.

For a moment neighbors wondered if the collapse was supposed to happen, as part of the project.

"But then I saw them yelling and they were trying to dig something out, so I knew something bad had happened," she said.

CFD said a construction worker became trapped under three to five feet of debris. Firefighters on the scene were able to free the worker, who was taken to an ambulance.

WATCH | CFD gives update on building collapse

The Chicago Fire Department gives an update on a building collapse in the Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday.

CFD said the worker was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition. The Cook County Medical Examiner later said they had been notified of his death.

It took firefighters 45 minutes of digging by hand to free the worker.

"We had approximately 10 members working in the hot zone at a time," said CFD Deputy District Chief Shaun Hayes. "We would let them work for a little while, then we would rotate them out."

The collapse occurred in a three-story, vacant building that was currently under construction. Two other workers were at the site at the time of the collapse and were not trapped, CFD said.

Officials with the city's Buildings Department are still trying to determine what triggered the partial collapse. The department said the building is 141 years old. Crews worked to secure the damaged property before demolishing what was left.

"It is two connected townhomes," said 4th Ward Alderman Sophia King. "They probably will not have to demo the other half where a family lives currently, but they will be displaced for some time."

Neighbors said the vacant townhouse had been under construction for months.

"It wasn't really done in a way we were comfortable with," Kertowidjojo said.

The city said a permit for Interior Demolition Only was issued by the Department of Buildings in September 2022, and the work that was in progress was not in compliance with approved plans for demolition.

RELATED: City investigating Chicago building collapse; site only permitted for interior renovation: officials

The city also said those who violated health and safety codes will be held accountable.

The ABC7 I-Team obtained documents naming Luka Chirayil as the current owner. ABC7 attempted to call him Friday, but he said he has no comment at this time.

The Department of Buildings said, in part they take "public safety and quality of life issues very seriously. Our thoughts and prayers are with the workers impacted."

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Deadly Building Collapse Kills Chicago Worker After Being Trapped Under Debris for 45 Minutes

A Chicago worker was killed last week after being trapped for 45 minutes in a collapsed building in Bronzeville. According to CBS News, the unidentified worker was trapped when the 141-year-old building collapsed. The incident took place last week on Thursday morning around 11 a.m. The three-story building was located in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 41, stabbed during argument with woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on the city’s West Side. Police said the stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street. The man was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman inside a residence, when she produced a knife and […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots suspect in attempted robbery in Brainerd

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago police officer shot a suspect who attempted to rob someone in the Brainerd neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story.The incident, which is still under investigation, unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. along West 90th Street near South Loomis.The Chicago police officer, who was off-duty and lives in the neighborhood, interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, according to police.The officer produced their firearm, announced their office and attempted to intervene in the incident. One suspect was struck by gunfire after a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Fair South Side. The 15-year-old was walking just before 9 a.m. in the 12200 block of South State Street when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone in the backseat started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Near Northwest Side residents accuse hookah lounge of attracting violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concerns are growing on Chicago's Near Northwest Side over violent crimes – and a business some residents say is attracting the violence.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, a residents assembled Tuesday night to address concerns about a number of recent violent crimes in Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, and West Town. The focus specifically was on the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge, at 2123 W. Division St. near Leavitt Street.Austin McAllister - a father of six, personal trainer, and U.S. Army veteran – was shot and killed while working as a bouncer at the Lyon's Den on New...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 killed, 19 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO - Five people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. A man is dead after being shot in Austin Saturday. About noon, the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three people approached him and at least one person fired shots, striking the man in the back and neck, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Career burglar gets 10 years for North Side package thefts

Chicago — John Cline, an eight-time convicted burglar, is now a 12-time convicted burglar after he pleaded guilty to committing a string of apartment building break-ins on the North Side. Judge Michael Hood sentenced him to 10 years on each count, to be served concurrently. After receiving a 50%...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 63, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Austin neighborhood. Marlene Taylor-Doss, 63, was last seen by her son around 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at her home in the 700 block of North Waller Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. The 15-year-old was arrested around noon hours after police said he stole a car from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint in the 8100 block of South Pulaski Road. He was charged with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family suing city, ComEd, after 3-year-old killed in bike crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is filing a lawsuit against ComEd and the City of Chicago after their 3-year-old daughter was killed in a bike accident in Uptown last June.Lily Shambrook was riding on the back of her mom's bike near Leland and Winthrop avenues on June 9, when it collided with a Mondelez semi-truck. The bike fell to the ground, and the truck hit the girl.Her parents have said a ComEd truck was blocking the bike lane, so they were forced to ride in the traffic lane next to an 18-wheeler. Her family is filing a lawsuit against the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with armed robbery, carjacking man in North Lawndale

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery and carjacking a man in North Lawndale in December. Police say he was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 26-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
122K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy