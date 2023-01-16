Family & friends raising funds for North Shore DJ seriously injured in scooter crash in Jamaica

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds of Scott MacDonald’s family and friends came to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester Sunday night to raise money to bring the well-known DJ home.

MacDonald, better known as Scottie Mac, is a well-known DJ and personality star out of Gloucester, and last week he was seriously injured in a scooter crash in Jamaica that left him with spinal and brain injuries.

And now the community is stepping up to raise money for his medical expenses, plus a medical transport flight that is expected to cost nearly $50,000.

“All the donations from wherever they’re coming in, we appreciate every bit of this,” said Bernie MacDonald, Scottie’s father.

Bernie is worried sick about his son, but he’s also thankful for all the support from the Gloucester community.

Scottie’s aunt and girlfriend planned on flying down to Jamaica Saturday morning to be with Scottie until they could get him med flighted home.

There are several other fundraisers planned this week in Gloucester:

Yellow Sub Shop is giving 25% of sales on Tuesday to this cause.

Beauport Hotel Gloucester is hosting a fundraiser on Thursday evening from 6-9 pm with a silent raffle for some outstanding prizes.

Amvets Post 32 Gloucester, MA is holding a bingo fundraising event this Friday night.

You can also write a check to Scottie’s Aunt “Theresa Bunker” put Scott MacDonald in the memo and drop it off at the Cape Ann Savings Bank at 209 Main Street.

Make your tax-deductible donation via Venmo to Better Together for Cape Ann, Inc. Again 100% of the donations go directly to benefit Scottie and his family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

