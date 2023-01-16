ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

China's Dec home prices fall, more supportive policies likely

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lYdQ_0kFu6fEk00
  • Summary

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China's new home prices fell again in December as COVID-19 outbreaks hurt demand, with Beijing expected to roll out more measures to help sustain the recovery after the dismantling of pandemic curbs last month brightened the outlook.

New home prices dropped both in monthly and annual terms, with continued weak demand a constraint to a steady recovery.

Analysts say the property sector is showing signs of recovery, but it remains uneven and more supportive policies are needed to revive sentiment in the battered market.

The sector will remain sluggish in the short term, and likely to stabilise after the second quarter of the year, said Zhang Dawei, chief analyst at property agency Centaline.

"The market needs more policies targeting improved demand, especially in tier-one cities."

Prices in December declined 0.2% month-on-month, the fifth straight month of decline and the same pace as in November, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Monday.

From a year earlier, prices fell for the eighth month in a row, dropping 1.5% from a 1.6% slump in November.

Prices in tier-one cities remained unchanged from a month earlier in December from a decline of 0.2% in November.

Prices in Beijing and Shanghai rose at a slightly faster pace from a month earlier while prices in Shenzhen and Guangzhou fell at a slower pace, official data showed.

In December, 55 out of 70 cities saw a month-on-month decline in new home prices, four more than in November, the NBS said in an accompanying statement.

The property sector, once a key driver of the world's second-largest economy, was severely mired last year as debt-ridden developers failed to finish stalled projects and led to mortgage boycotts by some buyers.

A flurry of property support measures for home buyers and developers in recent weeks, coupled with Beijing's abrupt removal of its zero-COVID policy last month cheered the market.

The central bank said earlier this month that for cities where the selling prices of new homes fall for three consecutive months, the floor on mortgage rates can be lowered or abolished for first-time home buyers in phases.

According to analysts' calculation, 38 cities are eligible for adjustable mortgage rate floors, including some second-tier cities such as Wuhan and Zhengzhou and more than 20 smaller cities.

Chinese mortgage data provider Rong360 estimates the average rate for first time home buyers in 42 major cities in December was 4.16%, down 137 basis points from a year earlier and the lowest since it started the surveys in 2015.

To relax restrictions on borrowing for property developers, regulators will improve the "three red lines" rule for 30 pilot firms, state media Xinhua reported last week. The policy restricts the amount of new borrowing property developers can raise each year by placing caps on their debt ratios.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Column-Funds bet heavily on U.S. curve steepeners: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - A key part of the U.S. yield curve is the most inverted in decades and for hedge funds, enough is enough. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positioning data show that speculators are placing wagers that the historic gap between 10-year and three-month yields will start to shrink.
Reuters

South32 sees shipping delays tying up cash in inventory

MELBOURNE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd (S32.AX) on Monday reported production of key commodities that largely met expectations but noted that shipping snarls had led to an inventory buildup, impacting working capital.
Reuters

Amazon's AWS to invest $35 billion in Virginia

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Reuters

BOJ's policy tweak drew rare request to adjourn from govt - minutes

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Government officials who attended the Bank of Japan's December policy meeting were given a half-hour adjournment to contact their ministries, minutes showed, underscoring the significance of the central bank's decision to tweak its bond-market peg.
Reuters

Euro nears nine-month peak as ECB hawks let fly

SYDNEY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The dollar was staring at a fourth straight session of losses against the euro on Monday as more hawkish comments on European interest rates contrasted with market pricing for a less aggressive Federal Reserve.
Reuters

UK employers urge Sunak to act urgently on growth reforms

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain is falling behind its peers in the race to spur economic growth and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must act now to boost investment, fix a lack of workers and avoid chaos over post-Brexit rules, the head of an employers group said on Monday.
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
374K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy