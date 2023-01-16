ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man shot in chest in Brooklyn basement

 3 days ago

Police are investigating the shooting of a 71-year-old man in Brooklyn.

The victim was shot in his chest in the basement of a home on East 48th Street in East Flatbush on Sunday just before 5:30 p.m.

Two men fled the scene in a black sedan.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

It is not clear if the victim knew the gunmen. So far, police have made no arrests.

An eyewitness saw Nicholas Shakalis fall into the water in Narrow Bay on Sunday morning and immediately called 911.

