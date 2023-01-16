Man shot in chest in Brooklyn basement
Police are investigating the shooting of a 71-year-old man in Brooklyn. The victim was shot in his chest in the basement of a home on East 48th Street in East Flatbush on Sunday just before 5:30 p.m. Two men fled the scene in a black sedan. The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition. It is not clear if the victim knew the gunmen. So far, police have made no arrests. ALSO READ | Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Suffolk County
An eyewitness saw Nicholas Shakalis fall into the water in Narrow Bay on Sunday morning and immediately called 911.
