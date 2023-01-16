Man shot in chest in Brooklyn basement

Police are investigating the shooting of a 71-year-old man in Brooklyn.

The victim was shot in his chest in the basement of a home on East 48th Street in East Flatbush on Sunday just before 5:30 p.m.

Two men fled the scene in a black sedan.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

It is not clear if the victim knew the gunmen. So far, police have made no arrests.

