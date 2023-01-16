ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles will host Giants in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs this weekend

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoH0G_0kFrfMoI00

The matchup is set!

The 1-seed Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants (6 seed) in the NFL's Divisional Playoffs round.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings, the No. 3 seed, Sunday night in the Wild Card round.

RELATED | Eagles fans wait in long Ticketmaster queue for playoff tickets

Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants to secure a 31-24 victory.

The winner of tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the San Francisco 49ers. You can watch that game right here on 6abc beginning at 8:15 p.m.

The Eagles defeated the Giants twice in the regular season -- during Week 14 with a 48-22 victory and during Week 18 with a 22-16 win to secure the No. 1 seed.

Even with the Giants' late-season surge and quarterback Jalen Hurts still recovering from a shoulder sprain suffered in Week 15, the Eagles have the edge coming off the bye week. One other thing to keep in mind: In that Week 14 game, the Eagles held running back Saquon Barkley to just 28 rushing yards, his second-lowest output of the season.

RELATED: Super Bowl or bust: Anything short of a title will be a disappointment for the top-seeded Eagles

In the AFC, the 1-seed Kansas City Chiefs with Andy Reid will host the 4-seed Jacksonville Jaguars with Doug Pederson on Saturday, January 21, at 4:30 p.m.

The 2-seed Buffalo Bills will host the 3-seed Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 22 at 3 p.m.

ESPN contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
133K+
Followers
17K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy