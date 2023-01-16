Eagles will host Giants in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs this weekend

The matchup is set!

The 1-seed Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants (6 seed) in the NFL's Divisional Playoffs round.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings, the No. 3 seed, Sunday night in the Wild Card round.

Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants to secure a 31-24 victory.

The winner of tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the San Francisco 49ers. You can watch that game right here on 6abc beginning at 8:15 p.m.

The Eagles defeated the Giants twice in the regular season -- during Week 14 with a 48-22 victory and during Week 18 with a 22-16 win to secure the No. 1 seed.

Even with the Giants' late-season surge and quarterback Jalen Hurts still recovering from a shoulder sprain suffered in Week 15, the Eagles have the edge coming off the bye week. One other thing to keep in mind: In that Week 14 game, the Eagles held running back Saquon Barkley to just 28 rushing yards, his second-lowest output of the season.

In the AFC, the 1-seed Kansas City Chiefs with Andy Reid will host the 4-seed Jacksonville Jaguars with Doug Pederson on Saturday, January 21, at 4:30 p.m.

The 2-seed Buffalo Bills will host the 3-seed Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 22 at 3 p.m.