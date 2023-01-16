ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles to play Giants for third time in Divisional Round of NFL playoffs

By Thomas Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2U4b_0kFrNjlv00

Gallen of Questions Podcast, Ep. 11: Nate Burleson 26:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles can officially start preparing for their playoff opponent.

Philadelphia (No. 1 seed) will take on the New York Giants (No. 6 seed) in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:15 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field after they beat the Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores and Daniel Jones tossed two touchdowns in the win.

The winner of the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

The Eagles swept the Giants in the regular season.

Philadelphia clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and won the NFC East against the Giants in the final week of the regular season with Jalen Hurts back in the lineup in a 22-16 victory. He missed the two games leading up to the regular season finale with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles' other win over New York was a dominant 48-22 win at MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles and Giants have met in the playoffs four times. The series is even at 2-2.

The Eagles have won the past two meetings against the Giants, including a 23-11 victory in 2009 that sent the Birds to the NFC Championship, where they lost to the Arizona Cardinals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday

The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon.  Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93.  "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon.  Thomas, a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News

Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game

Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning's Comment On Eagles Game Is Going Viral

Eli Manning made a promise to himself after he retired that he might have to break for this year's playoffs. During Monday night's "Manningcast" on ESPN, the former Giants QB revealed that he just might have to make the trip to Philly on Saturday night. "I said when I retired that I would never go ...
CALIFORNIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
New York Post

The critical Jalen Hurts ‘doubt’ Eagles could carry into third Giants meeting

Not all clichés are true, especially in sports. Cheaters never prosper? Good things come to those who wait? It’s difficult to beat the same NFL team three times in a season? That’s not what the numbers say. The NFC’s No. 1 seed Eagles swept the annual home-and-home from the No. 6 Giants and will host the third meeting Saturday in the divisional round of the playoffs. Try as some might to spin that into a Giants’ advantage, history shows that the two-time regular-season winner has won the playoff rematch in 15 of the 24 previous situations like this one since the NFL...
HOME, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
114K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy