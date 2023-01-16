'Better Call Saul,' 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Everything' win Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Better Call Saul was deemed Best Drama Series, Abbott Elementary Best Comedy Series and Everything Everywhere All At Once Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Sheryl Lee Ralph appears backstage with the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" during the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Saul star Bob Odenkirk won the prize for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while his co-star Giancarlo Esposito scored the trophy for Best Supporting Actor.

Zendaya picked up the prize for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria and Jennifer Coolidge won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus .

Daniel Radcliffe was named Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story , winner of the Best TV Movie accolade.

"Insane!!!" Yankovic posted on Instagram after collecting his prize.

Seyfried earned the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie honor for The Dropout, which was voted Best Limited Series.

Paul Walter Hauser picked up the statuette for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Black Bird, and Niecy Nash-Betts took home the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie trophy for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Jean Smart won the Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, but was not in attendance because she tested positive for COVID-19, and Jeremy Allen White earned the statuette for The Bear .

Henry Winkler won the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for Barry and Sheryl Lee Ralph earned the title of Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary .

"To all of you watching, come close to the screen and listen. People don't have to like you, people don't have to love you, people don't even have to respect you. But when you look in the mirror, you better love what you see!" Ralph said , recalling how kind words from legendary actor Sidney Poitier kept her going when she was repeatedly rejected early in her career.

Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor trophy for The Whale and Cate Blanchett won the Best Actress title for Tar.

Among the many people Fraser thanked was director Darren Aronofsky .

"I was in the wilderness -- and I probably should've left a trail of breadcrumbs -- but you found me, and like all the best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get me where I needed to be," Fraser said.

"If you -- like Charlie, who I played in this movie -- in any way, struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you're in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you, too, can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen."

There is SO much love for #BrendanFraser in the house tonight.

Here's the moment Ke Huy Quan spotted him in the Winners Lounge and sprinted over to congratulate him. pic.twitter.com/QWhdX3BiU1 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Angela Bassett won the prize for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ke Huy Quan scored the accolade for Best Supporting Actor in a Film for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who helmed Everything together, were named Best Director a Film.

"Thank you to all the storytellers and filmmakers that inspired me to become a filmmaker -- you're in the same category as me. That's disgusting! Hello?! But you inspired me, and that means a lot. And your movies have changed my life," Scheinert said , referring to fellow nominees Steven Spielberg , James Cameron , Baz Luhrmann , Damien Chazelle , Todd Field, Martin McDonagh , Sarah Polley , Gina Prince-Bythewood and S. S. Rajamouli.

RRR was voted Best Foreign Language Film and Guillermo Del Toro 's Pinocchio won for Best Animated Film.

The Critics Choice Association presents the prizes to honor achievements in movies and television.

Actress and comedian Chelsea Handler hosted the event at the Fairmont Century Hotel. It aired on The CW.

Everything Everywhere All at Once went into the competition with 14 nominations in the film categories, including Best Picture, while Abbott Elementary led the TV nominees with six nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

Singer and actress Janelle Monáe received the See Her award and the Lifetime Achievement Award went to Jeff Bridges .

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

This article originally appeared on UPI.com