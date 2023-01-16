People Are Just Now Learning That This 10-Minute "Feel Better Soup" Is Way More Universal Than We Realized, And It's Quickly Becoming My Go-To Winter Comfort Food

You'll end up with two servings if you use the exact quantities above, but the beauty of this recipe is that you can easily halve it if you'd like pastina for one, or double it for four servings. Hell, you can even triple it if you're cooking for a crowd or if you'd like some leftovers.

Also, importantly: There's really no need to only add half an egg if you're cooking for one. My advice would be to use one egg whether you're cooking for one or two people, and use two eggs if you're cooking for four or beyond.