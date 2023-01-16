ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

People Are Just Now Learning That This 10-Minute "Feel Better Soup" Is Way More Universal Than We Realized, And It's Quickly Becoming My Go-To Winter Comfort Food

By Ross Yoder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2hdZ_0kFqzxAi00

In early January, the discontinuation of one particular food product made headlines in a way that genuinely surprised me. Maybe the brand's PR team was just working overtime, or maybe people really were as "devastated" as multiple articles suggest, but either way, it was truly the only news I saw relayed across all my socials that fateful morning. I'm talking about the discontinuation of Ronzoni's beloved pastina — which I can confirm firsthand after a visit to my nearest grocery store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5KR7_0kFqzxAi00
Ross Yoder

For many, pastina is sentimental. The itsy-bitsy star-shaped pasta was a first solid food for lots of babies, including me! But the widespread lamentation of this specific pasta shape from this specific brand is funny because...

Ronzoni

...Barilla...still...makes it. 🙃

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waKQG_0kFqzxAi00
Ross Yoder

I digress. Believe it or not, I'm actually not here to talk about the discontinuation. Rather, I'd like to gush about the beloved "Italian penicillin" that's arguably the most delicious dish you could make with pastina. It's called, well...pastina. And no shade to chicken noodle soup, but for its simplicity, budget-friendly nature, and stick-to-your-bones heartiness, I think it might be the ultimate sick season comfort food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgbgj_0kFqzxAi00
HBO / Via giphy.com

Pastina is basically a thick, creamy soup made from boiling tiny pieces of pasta in liquid until it reaches a porridge-like consistency. Essentially, it's the Italian (and Italian American) answer to chicken noodle soup. Feel a cold coming on? Eat some pastina — hence the "Italian penicillin" of it all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44V5Fl_0kFqzxAi00
Ross Yoder

It's also been going mega-viral on TikTok since the weather turned colder. Search "pastina recipe" on the platform and you'll be met with hundreds of videos showcasing the myriad takes on the dish. Some use a tempered egg to lend creaminess. Others use milk as the main liquid. One TikToker even adds some finely-chopped veggies for a little nutrient boost, but the one common thread between all pastina-lovers is that everyone feels strongly about their personal spin on it — or their family's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxA3p_0kFqzxAi00
TikTok

This brings us to my favorite version. Fun fact: I was first introduced to this dish by a high school friend; we'd often throw it together as a late-night snack, and I was immediately obsessed with it. I've continued to make it ever since, tweaking quantities and ingredients throughout high school, college, and adulthood. You can imagine my surprise when I realized, thanks to TikTok, that this "secret" family recipe I was making for nearly 15 years was actually a wildly popular sick food...but that's life, folks. Unique experiences are a myth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AghHP_0kFqzxAi00
Vvoevale / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here's exactly how you can make the version I've fallen head over heels in love with, which just so happens to be vegetarian if you use vegetable stock or broth. First, the ingredients:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21F2wP_0kFqzxAi00

You'll end up with two servings if you use the exact quantities above, but the beauty of this recipe is that you can easily halve it if you'd like pastina for one, or double it for four servings. Hell, you can even triple it if you're cooking for a crowd or if you'd like some leftovers.

Also, importantly: There's really no need to only add half an egg if you're cooking for one. My advice would be to use one egg whether you're cooking for one or two people, and use two eggs if you're cooking for four or beyond.

Ross Yoder

STEP #1: Add your stock to a medium saucepan and bring it to a boil, then stir in your pastina and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for about 5-6 minutes, stirring frequently, until most of the stock is absorbed — but not all of it! (More on this shortly.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbDRG_0kFqzxAi00
Ross Yoder

STEP #2: While the pasta simmers, beat the egg in a small bowl until completely combined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v27uq_0kFqzxAi00
Ross Yoder

STEP #3: When you have just a bit of stock remaining in your saucepan, turn off the heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvEOo_0kFqzxAi00
Ross Yoder

By "just a bit of stock," I mean that the pasta should be showing just underneath the surface of the simmering stock. For my visual learners out there, here's what I mean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0damTk_0kFqzxAi00
Ross Yoder

STEP #4: Mix in the remaining ingredients one at a time. Trust me, y'all — I've made a LOT of pastina, and I've found that the one-at-a-time method is the easiest way to make sure you wind up with a creamy, velvety bowl of deliciousness instead of scrambled eggs. First, stir in the butter until fully melted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExPgM_0kFqzxAi00
Ross Yoder

Next, the Parm. If you're grating it fresh, as I did, aim for about a 1/2 cup — but TBH, measure with your heart here. You cannot overdo cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTUV0_0kFqzxAi00

The added butter and Parm cool down the mixture just enough so you're not adding eggs to a boiling soup.

Ross Yoder

Last, the egg. As demonstrated by yours truly in this chaotic GIF, in which I use a crusty burner as my tripod, pour in the beaten egg while vigorously stirring the pastina mixture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQdY8_0kFqzxAi00
Ross Yoder

You'll wind up with glossy, clump-free results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lBld_0kFqzxAi00

Depending on how salty your stock is, you may or may not need salt. I didn't need it with the brand of stock I used, but now is a great time to taste what you cooked up and add salt as needed, just in case.

Ross Yoder

That's it! To serve, ladle the pastina into bowls, and top with lots of black pepper and extra Parm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O6Skk_0kFqzxAi00

If you're feeling extra, a drizzle of olive oil definitely takes the whole dish over the top — but you do you.

Ross Yoder

Not to state the obvious, but yeah, it's absolutely delectable whether you're as sick as a dog or the epitome of health. IMO, "Italian penicillin" actually has a lot going for it when compared to most soups. It takes just about 10 minutes to make from beginning to end, it's a lot more filling, and not for nothing: Since it's nice and thick, it's even easier to eat than chicken noodle soup. Like, you can eat this while practically horizontal in bed and not worry about dripping hot broth all over your sheets. If that's not a cold season win, I don't know what is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNpI9_0kFqzxAi00
Ross Yoder

If the Great Ronzoni Discontinuation of 2023 affects your ability to find pastina at your local grocery store, I'll also let you in on a little secret. You can basically use whatever teeny, tiny pasta shape you can get your hands on, since "pastina" in Italian is a blanket category for any small pasta — not just the Americanized star shape. My go-to shape for pastina is actually acini di pepe , but it's your pastina, not mine. Make it as you wish. If you're a kid at heart and want to use alphabets, by all means, go for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ed5W1_0kFqzxAi00
Ross Yoder

For those of you who read the recipe above and are now thinking to yourselves, "This is NOT the version I grew up with," never fear. As mentioned, pastina recipes tend to differ pretty heavily from person to person, so here are some equally-tasty variations that are totally worth trying, if you'd like:

Brothy, No-Egg Pastina — Use double the amount of stock called for in the recipe above, omit the egg and butter, and wait to add your Parm and black pepper until you've ladled the soup into bowls for serving. This version is especially great for small kids, FYI!

Pastina with Veggies — Sauté some finely diced onion, celery, and carrot in butter or olive oil until just softened before adding your stock and bringing everything to a boil.

Chicken-y Pastina — Start with the method for either of the variations above (it's up to you!), adding pre-cooked shredded or cubed chicken to the boiling stock at the same time you stir in the uncooked pastina.

If you try this recipe or one of its variations in your own kitchen, let me know what you thought of it in the comments below or by DMing me . (And if you have a secret family method for your version of pastina, please, please, please tell me all about it.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqLTZ_0kFqzxAi00
Ross Yoder

Comments / 1

Related
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
shefinds

Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Type Of Oil ASAP (It Causes Inflammation And Weight Gain!)

Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
shefinds

These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!

If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Mashed

Why You Should Think Twice Before You Buy Brown Sugar

White sugar doesn't hold a lot of mystique. Sure, it's delicious, but it's run of the mill, ordinary. Its relative, brown sugar, however, is a real showstopper. When you put a bag of this golden-hued sweet stuff in your cart, you almost feel like you can hold your head a little higher. This, after all, is highbrow sugar.
Mashed

Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
shefinds

Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy