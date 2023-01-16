MPD officers under investigation following man's traffic stop death

Tyre Nichols died Tuesday, Jan. 10 following a confrontation with Memphis Poilce on Jan. 7. Protesters gathered on Jan. 14 to release balloons in his honor. (Courtesy the family of Tyre Nichols)

The Memphis Police Department announced administrative actions and served notice Sunday to the officers involved in a confrontation last week with a man who later died of injuries apparently sustained during a traffic stop.

This procedural process is required before a civil servant can be disciplined or terminated from employment.

Tyre D. Nichols, 29, was injured during the incident with officers around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near Raines and Ross roads in southeast Memphis.

He succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, Jan. 10.

MPD released the following statement:

The move comes one day after protesters gathered outside the Memphis Police Department’s Ridgeway station Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, to protest Nichols’ death.

Prior to the protest a balloon launch was held in Nichols’ honor at the location of his encounter with police.

Rodney Wells is the stepfather of Tyre Nichols and attended the protest.

Standing next to an enlarged photo of Nichols in a hospital bed, Wells said he is suspicious of the circumstances surrounding his stepson’s death.

“They were claiming it was reckless driving but evidently when they approached him, they must have pulled him out of the car aggressively, and he feared for his life, so he ran trying to get home to his parents and he almost made it but didn’t,” Wells said. “They stopped him a block away from his house.”

Wells said doctors at the hospital informed him Nichols suffered cardiac arrest and kidney failure. He noted Nichols was on dialysis and had Crohn’s disease.

“Still, no one should die from a traffic stop,” Wells said. “Crohn’s disease didn’t cause this. The police did. There is no precondition that would cause him to look like that.”

In its Sunday statement, MPD said it immediately began its own administration investigation concerning policy violations. The department’s administrative disciplinary and investigatory process is expected to be completed later this week.

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy requested an investigation into the incident from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, Jan. 7

According to the TBI, the investigation is ongoing.