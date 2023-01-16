NTSB now investigating 'runway incursion' at JFK Airport

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating what it calls a 'runway incursion' at JFK Airport where two jets barely escaped a t-bone accident on the busy runway

It happened on Friday just before 9 p.m. Two planes were on the runway and according to air traffic transmissions, one of the jets suddenly came into the path of an oncoming, accelerating aircraft that had been cleared for takeoff.

Officials report the Delta plane, which was speeding up for takeoff, slammed on the brakes and was able to stop the multi-ton aircraft within 1,000 feet of the crossing plane, narrowly averting a runway crash.

The Delta pilots returned to the gate with 145 passengers and six crewmembers all safely on board. The flight took off the next morning for the Dominican Republic.

However, at least one passenger did not re-board.

"We all got thrown forward," said Brian Healy.

Healy returned home to Greenwich Village. He was grateful the planes did not collide, but decide to cancel his quick trip to the Caribbean and keep his feet on the ground.

"I've been reflecting," he said.

The pilot had about 1,000 feet to spare before coming to a stop. The other plane was an American Airlines Boeing 777. Eyewitness News has learned it continued onto London overnight.

Federal experts are now investigating how this happened.

