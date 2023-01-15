ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabbit Hole — release date, cast, plot, trailer and all about the Kiefer Sutherland drama

By Nicholas Cannon
 15 days ago

Rabbit Hole on Paramount Plus is the latest thriller series starring Kiefer Sutherland. Having played federal agent Jack Bauer in the long-running hit series 24, Kiefer is no stranger to spying and subterfuge. Now though, he’s on the other side of the fence in Rabbit Hole , as he plays John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage. However he then finds himself framed for murder and must work out how to fight back.

Rabbit Hole also stars Charles Dance, Meta Golding and Enid Graham. Kiefer says working on set was a joy: “it was as great an experience as I’ve ever had. The character was as interesting to me as the overall idea.”

Here’s everything we know about Rabbit Hole on Paramount+...

Rabbit Hole release date

Rabbit Hole is an eight-episode series launching on Paramount Plus on Sunday March 26 2023 in the US and Monday March 27 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. It will launch with two episodes with new episodes dropping weekly after that.

Is there a trailer for Rabbit Hole?

A teaser trailer for Rabbit Hole has been released, teasing a potential conspiracy that Kiefer Sutherland's character is caught up in:

Rabbit Hole plot

Rabbit Hole sees Kiefer play John Weir, a private espionage operative who finds himself accused of murder. Soon, he finds himself fighting not only for his own life but also to preserve democracy in a world full of misinformation and dark forces that can influence and control populations.

Rabbit Hole cast — Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir

Rabbit Hole 's lead actor Kiefer Sutherland will always be synonymous with his role as Jack Bauer in the smash hit 24, which ran from 2001 to 2010, and playing a fictional US president in Netflix series Designated Survivor . He played vampire David in the cult film Lost Boys as well as Lt. Jonathan Kendrick in A Few Good Men . He’s also starred in Designated Survivor, Flatliners, Stand By Me, The Three Musketeers, A Time to Kill, The Fugitive and the 2022 Paramount Plus series The First Lady .

Kiefer Sutherland playing a fictional president in Designated Survivor. (Image credit: Getty)

Charles Dance as Dr Ben Wilson

Charles Dance is an acting legend, having starred in Game of Thrones, The Imitation Game, The Crown, Me Before You, Ghostbusters and T he Sandman . He made his name in the 1984 series The Jewel in the Crown and has since been in hits like Mission: Impossible, Goldeneye, Gosford Park, Frankenstein and Mank .

In Rabbit Hole, Charles Dance plays Dr Ben Wilson. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in Rabbit Hole?

Rabbit Hole also stars Meta Golding (T he Hunger Games ) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham ( Mare of Easttown ) as Josephine 'Jo' Madi, Rob Yang ( Succession ) as Edward Homm, Jason Butler Harner ( Ozark ) as Valence and Walt Klink ( Artic Circle ) as The intern and Matthew MacFadzean as Morgan Shaw.

Other cast include Alexandra Castillo as Liv Bonen, Elisa Campanella as Chloe Madi, Jonas Chernick as Xander Arnaz and Jorja Cadence as Cara Spader.

