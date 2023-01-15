ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump news - live: US now ‘investigation nightmare’ says Trump as he tells GOP to not give in on debt limit

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrDJh_0kFlNHFX00

Donald Trump has had a busy weekend venting on Truth Social about his grievances relating to his treatment since a large trove of classified material was recovered from Mar-a-Lago , his Palm Beach home, in the summer.

The former president’s ire was reignited following the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden ’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.

Mr Trump is especially vexed by his perception of the differences in the respective special counsels that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed to investigate the separate matters.

Robert Hur, whom Mr Trump calls a “nice guy” friendly to Democrats, will oversee an investigation into Mr Biden’s case, while Jack Smith , whom he characterises as a “Radical Left Trump HATING Lunatic”, will look into his alleged transgressions.

Meanwhile, a judge has unsealed portions of a transcript from Mr Trump’s deposition stemming from E Jean Carroll ’s lawsuit against him.

In his testimony, he repeatedly denied allegations against him and claimed to not know the woman who accused him of raping her in the 1990s, calling her a “wack job” while threatening to sue her and her attorneys.

Comments / 1859

Barbara Karls
3d ago

WAA WAA WAA WAA WAA WAA WAA WAA WAA WAA WAA WAAHumpty Dumpty trumpty is having a great fall. MAGNA will not be able to put Dumpty together again. let him rot

Reply(284)
532
Truth Over Lies
3d ago

If the GOP is still listening to Trump, they deserve what they get in the next election cycle.

Reply(214)
511
Val Maria
3d ago

Why is trump advising Republicans on political issues he has no understanding of since he is one bad business man. He’s not President anymore, when will they break away from this traitor and let him be a civilian. This is ridiculous that this civilian can still talk to them and demand things from them. He’s nothing any,ore, stop allowing him to call shots. I want him out of our politics. He had his chance and he betrayed the US. I do not want to hear anything about him calling these Republicans and telling them what he wants. Get rid of him.

Reply(116)
264
Related
msn.com

If You Invested $1,000 In Donald Trump NFTs, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Former President Donald Trump made headlines in late 2022 when he revealed a non-fungible token collection. The NFTs were widely criticized, but also saw huge demand from fans and collectors. Here’s how much an investment in the NFTs would be worth today. What Happened: Trump announced the launch of...
The Independent

Trump attacks reporter after she revealed his 2024 adviser thinks ‘the magic is gone’

Donald Trump has attacked a New York Magazine reporter as a “wack job” after she revealed that a member of his own 2024 campaign believes “the magic is gone” for the former president.Throughout the Christmas period, the one-term president has gone on a series of un-festive rants on his Truth Social platform, fuming about everything from the January 6 House committee report to the US’s southern border and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.In a rambling post late on 26 December, Mr Trump this time hit out at journalist Olivia Nuzzi over an investigative feature she wrote for New York...
The Independent

Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts

Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracist Mike Lindell cut off mid-sentence by his own attorney during interview

Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell was interrupted by his lawyer during a live broadcast while speaking about “anomalies” in the 2022 Florida Governor’s race.The My Pillow chief and staunch Trump supporter, who gained infamy for his long-running attempts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results, was speaking about wanting to audit the Florida election on Tuesday in an appearance on his programme The Lindell Report.But before he could make his announcement, he was urged by his attorney to stop talking.“I am going to break a little breaking news,” Mr Lindell announced. “This will probably surprise a lot of people”....
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
The Independent

‘Meet the Press’ anchor reveals the ‘most powerful person’ shaping the 2024 election

Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd has argued that US Attorney General Merrick Garland is the most powerful person ahead of the 2024 election. Both the political fate of President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump depend on special counsel investigations headed by people appointed by Mr Garland. Mr Todd appeared on Sunday Today on NBC to speak about Mr Garland putting in place a special counsel to review the classified documents from Mr Biden’s time as vice president located at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and former private office in Washington DC. The Democrats now have to deal...
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy