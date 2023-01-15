ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Suffolk County

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ywzxf_0kFkRPmM00

Police rescued a hunter after his kayak capsized in Suffolk County.

An eyewitness saw Nicholas Shakalis fall into the water in Narrow Bay on Sunday morning and immediately called 911.

Suffolk County police rushed in with a helicopter team and rescue swimmers. They found Shakalis clinging to his kayak without a flotation device.

Medics rushed Shakalis to Stony Brook University Hospital.

He remains at the hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

ALSO READ | Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns

Some staff at an NYC hotel housing migrants in Midtown, Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they feel unsafe at work. Kristin Thorne has the story.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 3

Related
longisland.com

SCPD: Woman Arrested in Mount Sinai Massage Parlor Raid

Suffolk County Police on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 arrested a Flushing woman for unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Mount Sinai. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector conducted an investigation into New Blue Sea Relaxing Spa, located at 331 Route 25A, at approximately 4 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Long Island police rescue man clinging to capsized kayak

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police on Long Island rescued a man desperately clinging onto a capsized kayak while struggling from hypothermia on Sunday. Nicholas Shakalis, a 34-year-old Plainview resident, was with his cousin and a friend hunting that morning when the accident happened. He used a kayak to retrieve a duck in the water […]
PLAINVIEW, NY
27east.com

Trophy Hunter Leaves Butchered Deer on East Hampton Trail

Sinead Fitzgibbon, a Sag Harbor physical therapist, enjoys walking her dog along the East Hampton Town trails found off Town Line Road, commonly referred to as “dirt Division,” just south... more. An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott ... 8...
SAG HARBOR, NY
fox5ny.com

Tractor trailer plummets onto NY highway

NEW YORK - A tractor-trailer went off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) on Wednesday morning. It happened about 10:20 a.m. at Exit 9A, the Westchester Ave./I-694 Exit in Harrison. The state police say that a preliminary investigation determined that a tractor-trailer was on the Exit 9A ramp...
HARRISON, NY
Eyewitness News

Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Who Stole Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags In Hamptons Sentenced

A 34-year-old woman is heading to prison for her role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of handbags from a luxury store in the Hamptons. Baseemah Davis, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to two to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It followed her guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March 2022.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

High-Speed Chase in Amagansett Leads to Arrest

An Amagansett man faces felony DWI and other charges after he fled East Hampton Town Police following a traffic stop last Thursday morning, January 12. According to court documents, after... more. One of the four thieves who stole more than $90,000 worth of purses and handbags ... by Staff Writer.
AMAGANSETT, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Good Samaritans save woman from burning car on Long Island Expressway

LONG ISLAND - An astonishing video shows a group of good Samaritans saving a woman from a burning car after a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway on Monday. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, 56-year-old Susan Denise of Farmingville was driving a 2022 Jeep Liberty a half-mile west of exit 62 at around 12:02 p.m. when the vehicle struck the center median, flipped on its side, and caught fire.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy