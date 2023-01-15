Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Suffolk County
Police rescued a hunter after his kayak capsized in Suffolk County. An eyewitness saw Nicholas Shakalis fall into the water in Narrow Bay on Sunday morning and immediately called 911. Suffolk County police rushed in with a helicopter team and rescue swimmers. They found Shakalis clinging to his kayak without a flotation device. Medics rushed Shakalis to Stony Brook University Hospital. He remains at the hospital for treatment of hypothermia. ALSO READ | Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns
