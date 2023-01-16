ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Philadelphia region

By Thomas Ignudo, Taleisha Newbill, Andreas Copes
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTmiQ_0kFjydnS00

Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service organizer speaks about the significance of th 03:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday and there are plenty of opportunities in the Philadelphia region to give back to the community.

Annual tributes and commemorations of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which began nationwide Friday, typically include a mix of politics, faith and community service.

For this year's observance, the 38th since its federal recognition in 1986, a descendant of King hopes to spur progress by helping more Americans personalize the ongoing struggle for racial equity and harmony. Bernice King, daughter of the late civil rights icon, said people must move beyond platitudes and deepen their own commitments to the needed progress.

Below is a list of events happening in the Philly region on Monday.

Philadelphia

  • The National Constitution Center celebrates the life of Dr. King throughout January online and in person on MLK Day. Admission to the museum with special programs and events on Jan. 16, 2023 will be free. Learn more about the free online programs in January.
  • The African American Museum in Philadelphia hosted several events over the weekend and will conclude the festivities on Monday.
  • The furniture place Uhuru on North Broad Street run by the African People's Education and Defense Fund is hosting a teach-in and volunteer event starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The event is free but registration is encouraged.
  • Girard College in North Philadelphia is celebrating its 28th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service beginning at 8 a.m. This year there is a particular emphasis on gun violence prevention.
  • In addition to Girard College, volunteers can sign up for different in-person service projects happening in the Delaware Valley through the annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service .
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are also holding a few events in honor of MLK Day of Service.
  1. At 11 a.m. the Phillies and PAL officers will team up on demolition day for a new PAL Center eGaming room. The event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phillies manager Rob Thomson, outfielder Brandon Marsh and volunteers from the Phillies front office will be in attendance.
  2. From 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., former Phillies Milt Thompson and the Phanatic will make a special appearance at the African American Museum
  3. The Phillies will host a clinic for several Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities baseball players. This will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Phillies and visiting batting tunnels at Citizens Bank Park. Rookie outfielder Dalton Guthrie will join Mickey Morandini and Milt Thompson and the team's youth baseball development staff.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdFg2_0kFjydnS00
Volunteers help Habitat for Humanity to build homes in North Philadelphia 00:21

Pennsylvania

  • The Philadelphia Union invites you for an MLK Day of Service for a peace march, community clean-up, art projects and more beginning at 9 a.m. They ask you to register online .
  • Lincoln University, one of Pennsylvania's HBCUs, is hosting an MLK Day event starting at 10 a.m. The event features guest speakers, workshops and campus tours.
  • Do you want to help clean up Bristol Marsh Nature Preserve? The Heritage Conservancy is hosting a clean-up event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Their meeting point is in Bristol at 1 Canals End Road.
  • The Centurions Men's and Women's Basketball want to see you sweat for the inaugural MLK Day Skills and Drills Workout at the Newtown Campus. You can register here .
  • How to stay at home and honor the life and legacy of Dr. King, you ask? Montgomery County Community College is hosting a virtual reflection at 2:30 p.m. You can join via Zoom and register here .

New Jersey

  • Gloucester Township has a schedule of events around the area from Valentine's Day crafting to lessons in CPR. Some of the events have already reached full capacity, but a good amount is still searching for volunteers. Learn more here .
  • At Rutgers-Camden, the university will be partnering with the city of Camden and the Mayor's office for a neighborhood clean-up.
  • Rowan University will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship breakfast on Monday. All proceeds from the event will support Rowan students through the William H. Myers Memorial Scholarships.
  • Down the shore, there will be a ceremony at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event brings the community together to remember Dr. King through words, songs and dance. Their event will be followed by a buffet luncheon and the Martin Luther King Community Services Awards will be handed out.
  • At Stockton University , the school will have its signature Annual Day of Service. It brings together over 500 students, community members, community partners and encompasses over 15 projects on and off campus.

Delaware

  • The Delaware Art Museum is hosting a series of events on Monday. Entrance to the museum is free and the event will begin with a performance of the Wilmington Children's Chorus at 10:15 a.m.
  • In collaboration with the Inner City Cultural League Inc., Delaware State University will host its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program. The program is free and open to the public and will feature Delaware Secretary of Labor, Karryl D. Hubbard.
  • West Side Grows, a nonprofit organization in Wilmington , is hosting its 11th annual Clean Up, Peace March and Celebration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It starts art 10:30 a.m. at 1009 Sycamore Street.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

CBS Philadelphia's Natasha Brown honored by MLK Jr. Association for Nonviolence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr. Association for Nonviolence held its 40th annual awards and benefit luncheon in Center City Monday afternoon.The event recognizes individuals whose lives have made outstanding contributions to society in the spirit of Dr. King's teachings.CBS Philadelphia's Natasha Brown was among the honorees. She received the Drum Major Award.The association recognized Brown for her outstanding service, accomplishments and years of service to the community through the many causes you support.Congratulations, Natasha!CBS Philadelphia's Jasmine Payoute was the mistress of ceremonies for the program.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Must-Try Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies has served Philly cheesesteaks for over half a century. If you haven't tried the famous sandwich, you are missing out. There are several different varieties of cheesesteaks served at Dalessandro's. Besides the basic one, you can also opt for a buffalo cheesesteak, pepperoni pizza steak, or marinara sauce. Dalessandro's is one of the best places in Philadelphia to enjoy a cheesesteak. While their menu is limited, the meat is perfectly cooked. They also have root beer, sodas, and a few bottled beverages.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia hosts oldest, largest MLK Day of Service event in the country

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 28th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service at Girard College kicked off Monday at 9 a.m. The event is the oldest and largest in the country.In its 28th year, the event takes place mostly in person at the college after a surge of COVID-19 in 2022 prompted many activities to be held online.The event at the college is nothing new to the organizers. They have been doing this for decades. "We Celebrate Dr. King's life one day of the year but that should be a springboard for people to be involved in their communities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy honored all over Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy was honored all over the city Monday as one community came together to freshen up an arts program building in North Philadelphia.Inside this historic music school, volunteers are rolling up their sleeves, cleaning and weatherizing the building all in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Day of Service.The Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music has a legacy of giving back to the community starting with founder Joyce Drayton's mother."When I was a child, my mother used to go into the community," Drayton said, "knocking on doors saying, 'Can I take your...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Day of Service at Tacony Baptist

City Councilman Mike Driscoll and state Rep. Pat Gallagher on Monday held a Martin Luther King Day of Service at Tacony Baptist Church, 4715 Disston St. The event was coordinated by the Rev. Evelyn Barnes, pastor at Tacony Baptist, and Michele Fleming, an aide to Driscoll. More than 40 volunteers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Opposition by Chinatown community to proposed Sixers arena continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's more fierce opposition to the proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena from Chinatown residents. The building would not be in Chinatown, but residents say it will directly impact them when it comes to traffic and other development.It's no secret that some Chinatown residents do not want any part of the Sixers arena, and on Wednesday night, many of them were given another chance to voice their concerns and frustrations.It's been the talk of Chinatown.A new proposed Sixers arena, called 76 Place, could border their community. It would sit in part of the Fashion District Mall from 10th to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cspdailynews.com

Wawa to Transform Closed Philadelphia Store Into Tech Hub

Wawa is planning to transform a shuttered convenience store into a training center for tech workers, Chris Gheysens, CEO of Wawa said during the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s recent economic outlook meeting, according to a report by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The location at 19th and Market Street...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Greening vacant lots in Philly raised surrounding property values by 4.3% in first year, Wharton study finds

A long-running program to clean up vacant lots in Philadelphia neighborhoods resulted in increased property values for homes within 1,000 feet of those formerly unkempt lots, according to research from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. The study examined vacant lots in the city between 2007-2017, comparing 4,651...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillie Phanatic visits Roxborough charter school for story time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Green Woods Charter School in Roxborough had some VIP guests pop by Tuesday morning for a special story time. The Phillie Phanatic was joined by the Fightin' Phils team manager, Rob Thomson and some team members. They gave a unique reading of the book, "The Phillie Phanatic's Hero." The Phanatic acted out several parts of the story to the kids' amusement. The event was aimed at encouraging young children to read every day. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chinatown community members to discuss 76ers arena proposal at townhall meeting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The fight against the newly proposed Sixers arena will continue this evening in Chinatown. A town hall meeting for its residents will be held at Crane Chinatown Community Center at 7 p.m.It is a part of a series of meetings hosted by the Chinatown Steering Committee where groups can comment and voice their concerns about the project. The committee represents 50 organizations and 120 businesses in Chinatown that believe the arena would put the neighborhood at risk. The proposed arena, called 76 Place, would be built in a section of the Fashion District Mall from 10th to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local activist uncovers evidence speech at Center City church inspired MLK Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local civil rights activist has uncovered evidence that First Unitarian Church in Center City was the location where a young Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. heard the speech that inspired him to pursue nonviolence in the advancement of civil rights.Civil rights activist Patrick Duff made the discovery following years of research, which he submitted to the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office.The state office recently recommended the church for national listing, which the National Park Service could approve as early as February.According to Duff, historians originally thought a then-21-year-old King heard a speech on nonviolence by then-Howard...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tmpresale.com

Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia Feb 25th, 2023 – presale code

The newest Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year pre-sale passcode is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes!. For a short time you can purchase tickets before the public. If you don’t order your tickets to Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year’s show in Philadelphia during the presale you might not be able to purchase them ahead of they are all sold.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
114K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy