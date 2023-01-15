ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 suspects sought after smash-and-grab robbery at Macy's in Baldwin Hills, LAPD says

ABC7
 7 days ago

A search was underway for two suspects after a late-morning smash-and-grab robbery was committed at a department store in Baldwin Hills, authorities said on Sunday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Initial reports of shots fired turned out to be unfounded, investigators said, adding that the sound was probably to that of display-case glass being shattered. An unspecified amount of merchandise was taken during the robbery.

The two suspects fled in a silver four-door Lexus, authorities said.

They're described as the following: a man in his early 20s wearing a black Champion sweater and another man wearing a gray Puma sweatshirt armed with a pistol. Both men are around six feet tall, police said.

No injuries were reported.

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

