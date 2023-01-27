Peta Murgatroyd’s Baby Bump Album Before Welcoming 2nd Child With Maksim Chmerkovskiy: Pregnancy Pics

Bumping along! Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy , are expecting their rainbow baby after previous miscarriages — and the pregnant dancer is already in awe of her changing body.

“I have something growing in my stomach … it is a child,” Murgatroyd gushed in a January 2023 Instagram video shared via her Peta Jane Beauty brand account. “Life is wild right now, it’s beautiful and we are just over the moon that we have a little nugget!”

The Dancing With the Stars pro announced earlier that month that she is expecting baby No. 2 with the Ukraine native.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2 ❤️ ,” Murgatroyd wrote via Instagram , revealing she was due the following June. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

She added at the time: “This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for 🙏🏻 .”

The Peta Jane Beauty entrepreneur and the Masked Dancer alum — who share son Shai , born in 2017 — have been candid about their fertility struggles as they hoped to one day expand their family. Murgatroyd previously suffered three miscarriages in two years , with the most recent occurring in October 2021 , before they began exploring in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“It’s traumatizing, and [Maks is] the one that’s closest to me,” the New Zealand native exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022 . “So, he goes through it as much as I go through it, so to speak. It did bring us closer together. When you go through something like that, it’s just an ultimate bonding session. … When you come to those crossroads and those big decisions, making them together and moving forward together as a family unit is so important, and I feel like we did that.”

Since learning that she is pregnant, Murgatroyd has already seen plenty of changes in her body .

“Some of you guys have noticed that my ta-tas [have gotten bigger] and yes, you are right, they are absolutely ginormous,” she quipped in her January 2023 Peta Jane Beauty upload, noting that the “same thing” happened when she was pregnant with Shai. “I’m really praying and really wishing that they slow down a little bit because I’m only four-and-a-half months , and I need them to just relax. It’s a lot.”

Scroll below to see Murgatroyd’s pregnancy progress in photos: