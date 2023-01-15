Three people hospitalized, one critically injured following shooting in Merced
Police in Merced has an intersection blocked off after three people were shot and hospitalized. This is on San Mortiz Avenue near El Redondo Drive in Merced. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call reporting about 20 shots fired. Minutes later, three people with gunshot wounds arrived at Mercy hospital. One of the victims was critically injured and was taken to a trauma center. Officers say the home where the shooting took place was also hit several times with gunfire. San Moritz Avenue is closed and will not re-open for several hours as officers begin their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Merced police. Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.
