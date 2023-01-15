University of Georgia football player and staff member killed in car crash hours after championship celebration

Read full article on original website
Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
3d ago
That’s so messed up for all involved…I hope liquor wasn’t involved in all of this…Prayers for all their Families and Friends….!!!!!
Reply(1)
19
Stretch5150
3d ago
My thoughts and prayers go out for both of them and family and friends. God Bless all of you.
Reply
9
Yolanda Riddle
3d ago
prayers to friends,teammates,and family 👪 prayers go out with much love 😍
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Related
Crash report cites excessive speed as cause of crash that killed Georgia football's Devin Willock
Excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash that killed Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy
Police report says driver was speeding in crash that killed University of Georgia football player and staffer
The SUV carrying four members of the University of Georgia football program, two of whom were killed, was exceeding the speed limit of 40 mph before it hit a curb and left the roadway, according to the crash report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department released Tuesday.
Swim teacher in Georgia charged after 4-year-old drowns in deep end of pool during swim lesson
After months of investigation, officials have charged a North Carolina swim teacher with the death of a student in Georgia.
Cause of car accident that killed Georgia football personnel revealed
Tragedy hit the Georgia football community when offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident. Now a new report has revealed more details of the accident in question. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree after the driver was unable to ...
Ala. hoops player Darius Miles allegedly killed Jamea Jonae Harris after she ‘wouldn’t talk to him’: mom
University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly gunned down a 23-year-old mother of one because she had brushed him off, the victim’s devastated mom said. “Took my baby’s life because she wouldn’t talk to him,” DeCarla Cotton said on Facebook, where she posted a photo of her late daughter and her 5-year-old son, Kaine. Jamea Jonae Harris was killed early Sunday when Miles, 21, allegedly opened fire at a car she was riding in near “The Strip,” an area near the campus, officials said. Police identified Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, as suspects in the shooting after they reviewed surveillance footage...
Football World Reacts To The Zach Wilson Mom Drama
The mother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is once again causing a bit of a stir on social media. This time, though, it has to do with Zach's younger brother, a promising football recruit in the class of 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Utah, took a visit to the ...
College Mascot Tragically Passed Away On Sunday Afternoon
A beloved college mascot passed away this past Sunday afternoon. Arkansas announced on Tuesday that Tusk V, who was the mascot for the Razorbacks for the last few years, passed away. Tusk V was born in 2018 and served as the mascot from 2019-22. He died on the Stokes Family farm ...
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
What we know about crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock, staffer Chandler LeCroy
Police are still investigating the crash that killed Georgia lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
Hear from family of UGA football player killed in car crash
CNN's Isabel Rosales discusses the latest updates of the single-vehicle car crash that killed University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy early Sunday, just hours after the team celebrated its national championship victory.
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Nick Saban Hires New Defensive Assistant From Sun Belt
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition entering the 2023 offseason. Alabama failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the second time in school history and many expect changes to be on the horizon for the Crimson Tide. The Tide has already lost...
Chilling Doorbell Cam Footage Captures Moment Of Shooting Involving Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles
Yesterday, we were hit with the tragic news that University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder after a late night shooting in Tuscaloosa, leaving one young woman dead. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris of Birmingham. Miles, 21, was a junior forward...
Police: Speed, no seatbelt played roles in crash fatalities of UGA OL Devin Willock, staffer Chandler LeCroy
In a report released on Tuesday, police cited excessive speed as a factor in the car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. Per the report obtained by the Associated Press, Willock was not wearing a seatbelt as he sat in...
Former UGA Linebacker Finds New Home
Former Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman has commit to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers next season
Football World Reacts To The Georgia Staff Speculation
Todd Monken has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia since 2020. NFL teams have taken notice of the work he's done. On Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Monken has "garnered NFL OC" interest in the early part of this year's coaching cycle. Monken has coordinator ...
Update: Court Records Indicate Darius Miles Provided Gun In Weekend Shooting
The former Alabama basketball player provided the weapon that Michael Lynn Davis used to kill Jamea Jonae Harris.
BREAKING: Former UGA Tight End Finds Close New Home
Former Georgia tight end Brett Seither was the first player after the national title win to declare his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and he’s the first former Bulldog to announce his transfer intentions. Seither announced Monday that he’d be attended Georgia Tech to complete ...
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 60