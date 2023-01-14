ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
pagosadailypost.com

BIG PIVOTS: Reimagining Colorado’s Highways

This essay appeared on Big Pivots on January 14, 2023. Although never a big-game hunter, I have killed three deer in Colorado and likely gave a bull elk a terrific headache. That’s not to mention my carnage among rabbits and other smaller critters. Cars were my weapon, not guns.
99.9 KEKB

20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado

Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
OutThere Colorado

Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado

Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
1037theriver.com

Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?

Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
OutThere Colorado

Colorado resort issues warning about deadly on-mountain risk

While lots of snow tends to be a reason to rejoice in the slopesport community, too much snow can create deadly hazards. Avalanches are one obvious and well-known risk, though this tends to be thoroughly mitigated on resorts around the state of Colorado. That being said, another major risk that doesn't get talked about much can also lurk.
9NEWS

Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals

DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Is Colorado Serious About Wolf Recovery?

Before the wolves have even gotten to Colorado, the hunters and ranchers are already planning the hunting season, and the excuses to justify it. Is Colorado just bringing back wolves to be hunted? What is the reasoning to even consider a hunt before they even arrive? Governor Jared Polis likes to portray himself as pro wildlife but this might be more about appeasing his husband, an animal lover, than supporting real conservation policies.
1037theriver.com

Colorado Town Names Out-of-Towners Can Never Pronounce

Colorado is a great place, but it's also home to some of the most mispronounced town names of any state that I've ever been to. Whenever we get an out-of-state visitor, there's always one moment in the conversation, at least, wherein you have to correct your guest's verbiage. For instance, how many times have you heard people refer to Fruita as some variation on, "froo-ee-taa?"
Summit Daily News

Sweetwater residents warn federal, state officials they are ready to fight plans for Colorado’s 43rd state park

GYPSUM — Sweetwater Lake is supposed to be the state’s 43rd state park. A 2019 “Save The Lake” fundraising campaign helped the White River National Forest land its largest contribution from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to acquire the 488-acre property above the Colorado River. A one-of-a-kind partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planned to modernize the property’s facilities and manage recreation at the remote lake surrounded by homes and wilderness at the end of a long dirt road.
95 Rock KKNN

Get a Rare Look Inside Colorado’s Cherokee Ranch and Castle

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high atop a hill in Sedalia, overlooking the entire Front Range. The medieval-inspired structure was built with locally sourced rhyolite and petrified wood. Cornish stonemasons were brought in to help with the construction project, which took two and a half years to complete. The finished product resulted in a detailed exterior with gargoyles, bold wooden doors, stunning stonework, arches, plus amazing towers and turrets. The interior boasts elegant light fixtures, eight intricate fireplaces, and luxurious living quarters that are still present to this day. The architecture combines aspects of the Western United States as well as 1450s Scottish-style castles.
SEDALIA, CO

