pupvine.com

27 Least Aggressive Dog Breeds: Drumroll Please

We can agree upon the fact that some dog breeds are less likely to react to certain negative stimuli, and others have a shorter temper. However, after all of these years of experience with dogs, I can say that everything depends on the upbringing of the dog, and genetics plays a minor role here.
pethelpful.com

Pet Turkey's Excited Reaction to Dad Coming Home Is Everything

When you think of affectionate pets who get excited to see mom or dad coming home, the first animals that come to mind are probably dogs or cats. Welp, after watching the following charming video that TikTok user @PepperPattison posted, you can add turkeys to that list!. Just check out...
The Dogington Post

How Long Can Dogs Go Without Eating?

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. If your dog feels sick and loses his appetite, how long can he go without food? The most frequent symptom of many medical issues for dogs is loss of appetite. This is one of the reasons it’s so crucial to watch out for additional symptoms and take your dog to the vet if he isn’t eating.
natureworldnews.com

Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World

Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
earth.com

Which are the most intelligent cat breeds?

Although cats have smaller brains than dogs, they are extremely smart mammals, with a high level of emotional intelligence and a great willingness to adapt. While there is no standardized test to measure intelligence in cats, scientists have recently examined the ability to adapt, curiosity levels, and the need for mental stimulation in various cat breeds.

