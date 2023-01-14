SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twelve new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up 12 to 3,145. The 12 new deaths are seven women and five men in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1), 70-79 (4) and 80+ (7). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brown (2), Charles Mix, Davison, Kingsbury, McPherson, Minnehaha, Pennington (2), Spink and Yankton.

