gojacks.com
JACKS BACK IN FROST ARENA TO HOST MAVS
Game 19: South Dakota State (9-9, 4-2) vs. Omaha (7-12, 3-4) Stream GoJacks.com/Watch ($) BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Jackrabbits are set to play their first game in Frost Arena in 2023 when SDSU hosts Omaha at 7 p.m. on Thursday. After opening the New Year with a close loss...
kbhbradio.com
Monday, January 16, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard
UNDATED – Here is your Monday, January 16, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard:. Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd.
JFPA raises $75,000 for SDSU football program
It's been a week since the South Dakota State football team claimed the FCS title in Frisco, Texas. Thousands of people made the trip there for the big game including many former Jackrabbit players, some of which are part of the Jackrabbit Former Players Association, or JFPA.
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Jan. 16
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 16 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 12. Lincoln 6-1 71 23. Pierre 6-2 […]
KELOLAND TV
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
Tuesday Scoreboard – January 17
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHLWild 4, Capitals 2 G-LEAGUESkyforce 104, Magic 100 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Brandon Valley 65, Marshall, Minn. 36 Centerville 26, Freeman 24 Dell Rapids St. Mary 73, Castlewood 70 – F/2OT Ethan 70, Menno 27 Howard 58, Hanson 47 Huron 50, Brookings […]
How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?
People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of South Dakota
From the Black Hills to Falls Park and everywhere in between; the Mount Rushmore State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many South Dakotans themselves have trouble pronouncing these places.
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 12 new deaths
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twelve new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up 12 to 3,145. The 12 new deaths are seven women and five men in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1), 70-79 (4) and 80+ (7). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brown (2), Charles Mix, Davison, Kingsbury, McPherson, Minnehaha, Pennington (2), Spink and Yankton.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD receives large pork donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
KELOLAND TV
Will recent snow improve drought conditions in SE South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southeastern part of South Dakota is once again bracing for a winter weather event that could bring anywhere between one and 10 inches of snow depending on where you live. Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt is hopeful that another round of double-digit...
farmforum.net
Kyle Lenzner: Early bird gets the hunting license
Hunting season may be wrapping up or have already ended in some cases, but now is the time to start planning for next year’s hunt. In a lot of states, late winter into spring is when applications are due for the upcoming hunting seasons. Here in South Dakota, spring...
KELOLAND TV
Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular girl names in the 90s in South Dakota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
10 Food that Help Get You Get Through a South Dakota Winter
10 Food that Help Get You Get Through a South Dakota Winter. Winter in South Dakota ain't no joke. It's not all winter wonderland and cute hat and glove combos. It's snowy and freaking cold under gray skies. Just the right combination of things to make you fantasize about Arizona.
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Most places will see this advisory last through tomorrow morning. A little freezing rain is possible, with some minor snow accumulations. Throw in wind gusts around 25 mph, and we could have a little blowing snow and reduced visibility.
School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND dealing with blowing snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a majority of KELOLAND, we are used to blowing snow. There is an area in KELOLAND that has it worse than others due to the landscape. Buffalo Ridge in northeastern KELOLAND deals with more blowing snow, even creating issues into Minnesota. Buffalo Ridge stretches from near Summit to the north and west to Sisseton, Lake City, and into North Dakota.
