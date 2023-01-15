Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Have a Hilarious Instagram Fight About SKIMS Outfit
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are having a very public and hilarious sisterly spat. It all started when the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a series of photos of herself in a skintight gray bodysuit and knee-high black boots, posing in a field of green grass. Kylie captioned the pics,...
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Marriage Ceremony
Kim Kardashian isn't concerned about her ex-husband, Kanye West's, recent marriage ceremony. The 42-year-old reality star is focusing on her and Kanye's four kids in light of the news that the 45-year-old rapper had a marriage ceremony with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. A source tells ET that Kanye and Bianca...
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
‘Maid’ Star Anika Noni Rose Marries Actor Jason Dirden, ‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Officiates
Surprise! Anikia Noni Rose and Jason Dirden are married. The couple tied the knot in October during a ceremony that included their family and friends at the Paramour Estate in California. According to Brides.com, Rose, 50, and Dirden, 42, got engaged in December 2021, after quietly dating for a few years.
Today’s Dylan Dreyer missing from the morning show studio after telling fans she’s ‘free’
DYLAN Dreyer was missing from the Today show studio on Wednesday after going on a trip with her husband. The TV meteorologist, 41, told fans she was headed to Florida with Brian Fichera in a post to Instagram on Tuesday. She wrote: "Heading to Orlando for @hiltongrandvacations #hgvlpga without kids!!...
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slam Apology From U.K. Columnist Who Wrote About His 'Hate' for Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not impressed by the recent apology from British TV personality and columnist Jeremy Clarkson. Clarkson, 62, penned a controversial column for The Sun in December following the release of the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in which he declared his hatred for Meghan.
Channing Tatum Makes Rare Comments on Jenna Dewan Divorce
Channing Tatum is an open book in his recent interview with Vanity Fair. Covering a wide range of topics, the 42-year-old actor-director shares why Magic Mike's Last Dance will be different from the other films in the franchise, his plan to remake the 1990 movie Ghost, and his relationship with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. He also gives rare insight into why his marriage to Jenna Dewan ended in 2019 after 10 years.
Selena Gomez Reveals Meryl Streep Is in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 -- See Her Priceless Reaction
Selena Gomez couldn't be more excited about her new co-star. The celebrated actress revealed on Tuesday that she's working alongside Meryl Streep on the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. Gomez took to Instagram to share a video in which she was seated between co-stars Steve Martin and...
Cheryl Burke Says She Has Won Full Custody of Her and Matthew Lawrence's Dog
Cheryl Burke has a reason to celebrate following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. On Sunday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she has full custody of their dog. "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!" the 38-year-old dancer captioned a series...
Christina Applegate Responds to Comment About Her Changing Appearance Amid MS Battle
Christina Applegate isn't afraid to give the haters a piece of her mind. The 51-year-old Dead to Me star shared on Twitter that after making the "unfortunate decision" to read the comments on an article about her recent appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards, she told off one troll, who commented on her changing look.
Bella Hadid Channels Marilyn Monroe With New Blonde Hair Transformation
Bella Hadid has a drastic new look! On Tuesday, the 26-year-old model took to Instagram to show off her blonde tresses -- giving off major Marilyn Monroe energy. "@sammcknight1," Hadid simply captioned the video, tagging her hairstylist, Sam McKnight. In the clip, the model wears a barely-there tank top as...
Selena Gomez and Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Spotted Bowling Amid Romance Rumors
A fun night out on the lanes! Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart enjoyed some time together with a night of bowling, amid ongoing rumors that the pair have sparked a romance. Gomez and Taggart were spotted rolling some balls at The Gutter, a bowling alley in New York...
Rihanna's Son Is Going to Super Bowl Halftime Rehearsals, Singer Is 'Happiest She's Ever Been,' Source Says
Rihanna is living her best life and working to make sure that her fans live theirs during her upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. A source tells ET that the singer is "the happiest she's ever been" as she spends time with her family and works on her highly anticipated show. She's even getting her family involved in the process, with the source sharing that A$AP Rocky and their son -- born back in May -- have attended her rehearsals.
Jennifer Coolidge shows off killer curves in sheer dress at Shotgun Wedding premiere
Coolidge - who is fresh off a Critics' Choice Awards win - joined co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel on the red carpet in Hollywood.
'That '90s Show's Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith on Working With Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Again (Exclusive)
For That '90s Show, the original cast of That '70s Show reunited for a whole new look at the lives of their beloved characters. For Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, one of the most unexpected aspects was working with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as a now real-life couple.
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Tell-All: Yara Breaks Down Telling Jovi She's Not Ready For Baby No. 2
Yara isn't ready for baby no. 2 just yet. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, Yara breaks down as she defends having help with her and Jovi's 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, and shares why she doesn't presently want a second child. "We not...
'The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Recalls Struggling at Culinary School: 'A Rude Awakening' (Exclusive)
Released early in the summer of 2022, Hulu's The Bear introduced itself to fans by way of their stomachs. Set in Chicago, the dark comedy series told the story of fine dining chef Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White), who returns home save his family's failing sandwich shop, The Beef, in the wake of his brother's death.
